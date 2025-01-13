Hull FC’s top 10 appearance makers of Super League era including numerous club icons
It hasn’t exactly been plain sailing over the last few years for Hull FC, but the Black and Whites are among the clubs in the top-flight with the most history behind them.
Below, we run through the Airlie Birds‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included.
As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.
Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 appearance makers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…
* Correct at time of writing on January 8, 2025
10. Jamie Shaul – 183
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 22-34 (01.04.2013 – Round 10)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 12-28 Leeds Rhinos (02.09.2023 – Round 24)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 200
9. Gareth Raynor – 186
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 46-34 Salford City Reds (04.03.2001 – Round 1)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford Bulls (11.09.2009 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 199
8. Paul Cooke – 204
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull Sharks 10-30 St Helens (25.04.1999 – Round 7)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 22-32 Bradford Bulls (20.04.2007 – Round 11)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 221
7. Danny Washbrook – 207
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 44-6 St Helens (13.05.2005 – Round 13)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Wakefield Trinity 16-26 Hull FC (11.08.2019 – Round 25)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 229
6. Ewan Dowes – 220
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 30-6 St Helens (26.05.2003 – Round 11)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Leeds Rhinos 42-10 Hull FC (18.09.2011 – Elimination Play-off)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 240
5. Paul King – 229
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Huddersfield Giants 26-12 Hull Sharks (11.04.1999 – Round 5)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford Bulls (11.09.2009 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 253
4. Richard Whiting – 235
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-18 Warrington Wolves (07.03.2004 – Round 2)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-28 Catalans Dragons (27.09.2015 – Super 8s)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 257
3. Kirk Yeaman – 340
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 28-12 London Broncos (19.08.2001 – Round 24)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull KR 22-34 Hull FC (20.05.2018 – Round 15)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 374
2. Richard Horne – 357
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Hull Sharks (16.04.1999 – Round 6)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-19 Leeds Rhinos (12.09.2014 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 387
1. Danny Houghton – 410
First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 20-8 Harlequins (13.07.2007 – Round 20)
Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans Dragons (21.09.2024 – Round 27)
Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 451