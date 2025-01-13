It hasn’t exactly been plain sailing over the last few years for Hull FC, but the Black and Whites are among the clubs in the top-flight with the most history behind them.

Below, we run through the Airlie Birds‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 appearance makers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on January 8, 2025

10. Jamie Shaul – 183

Jamie Shaul (right) slides over to score a try for Hull FC during a play-off win against Catalans Dragons in 2013

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 22-34 (01.04.2013 – Round 10)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 12-28 Leeds Rhinos (02.09.2023 – Round 24)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 200

9. Gareth Raynor – 186

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 46-34 Salford City Reds (04.03.2001 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford Bulls (11.09.2009 – Round 27)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 199

8. Paul Cooke – 204

Paul Cooke in action for Hull FC in 2002

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull Sharks 10-30 St Helens (25.04.1999 – Round 7)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 22-32 Bradford Bulls (20.04.2007 – Round 11)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 221

7. Danny Washbrook – 207

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 44-6 St Helens (13.05.2005 – Round 13)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Wakefield Trinity 16-26 Hull FC (11.08.2019 – Round 25)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 229

6. Ewan Dowes – 220

Ewan Dowes in action for Hull FC in 2009

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 30-6 St Helens (26.05.2003 – Round 11)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Leeds Rhinos 42-10 Hull FC (18.09.2011 – Elimination Play-off)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 240

5. Paul King – 229

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Huddersfield Giants 26-12 Hull Sharks (11.04.1999 – Round 5)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-21 Bradford Bulls (11.09.2009 – Round 27)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 253

4. Richard Whiting – 235

Richard Whiting in action for Hull FC in 2012

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-18 Warrington Wolves (07.03.2004 – Round 2)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-28 Catalans Dragons (27.09.2015 – Super 8s)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 257

3. Kirk Yeaman – 340

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 28-12 London Broncos (19.08.2001 – Round 24)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull KR 22-34 Hull FC (20.05.2018 – Round 15)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 374

2. Richard Horne – 357

Richard Horne in action for Hull FC in 2009

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Hull Sharks (16.04.1999 – Round 6)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-19 Leeds Rhinos (12.09.2014 – Round 27)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 387

1. Danny Houghton – 410

First Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 20-8 Harlequins (13.07.2007 – Round 20)

Last Super League appearance for Hull FC: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans Dragons (21.09.2024 – Round 27)

Total number of appearances for Hull FC in the summer era (all competitions): 451