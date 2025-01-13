London Broncos’ tie at home against League 1 newcomers Goole Vikings on Saturday, January 25 is the BBC’s broadcast pick for the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

Kicking off at 12.30pm (GMT), the BBC will stream the game online, on the Red Button and via the iPlayer, with their coverage starting ten minutes prior to kick-off at 12.20pm.

The tie will see London, relegated from Super League at the end of 2024, square off against Goole – the newest club to the British game’s ‘professional’ pyramid.

Based in the East Riding of Yorkshire, close to Hull, the Vikings have made the move from the community game into the third tier ahead of 2025 and have recruited heavily – with their arrivals including the likes of Brett Ferres, Jamie Shaul and Thomas Minns.

Only eight Second Round ties have been locked in so far, owing to the fact that the majority of the ties in Round 1 – which should have been played over the weekend just gone – were postponed due to the cold snap experienced across the country.

In fact, just three ties survived the weather – with Siddal, Blackbrook and Wests Warriors all booking their spots in Round 2 with away wins.

Halifax-based Siddal beat Hammersmith Hills Hoists 18-4, while St Helens natives Blackbrook got the better of Aberavon Fighting Irish in a 32-16 success.

The Warriors – who ply their trade in the Southern Conference League – thumped Eastern Rhinos 66-4 in Colchester on Sunday.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby league legend makes shock Arsenal Fan TV appearance

BBC make Challenge Cup Second Round broadcast pick as First Round update delivered

Both ties that were set to be broadcast live from the First Round were postponed – but have now been re-arranged and the community clubs involved will still get their chance to shine.

Waterhead Warriors will now host Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday, January 18 with a 12.30pm kick-off pencilled. The BBC will show that game live online, on the Red Button and via the iPlayer, with coverage starting ten minuted before kick-off.

The Sportsman will then show Orrell St James’ trip to Thatto Heath via their YouTube channel on Sunday, January 19. Kick-off there will come at 2pm.

Most of the ties in the First Round that are still to be played are also expected to take place this weekend coming.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Explaining how Super League’s new disciplinary system will work including unique loopholes

Second Round line-up so far

A look at the Second Round line-up so far can be seen below.

Where a tie has seen its date confirmed, that is also listed.

GB Police OR York Acorn v London Chargers OR Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath OR Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor OR Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields OR Maryport

Mirfield OR Royal Navy v Workington Town

London Broncos v Goole Vikings (January 25 – 12.30pm – Streamed live by the BBC)

Lock Lane OR Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet RLFC

Waterhead Warriors OR Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers

Wests Warriors v British Army OR RAF

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (January 25 – 3pm)

Stanley Rangers OR Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull OR Edinburgh Eagles

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (January 26 – 3pm)

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield OR Telford Raiders

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (February 2 – 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling OR Cutsyke Raiders

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Blackbrook v Longhorns OR Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders (January 26 – 1pm)

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship coach bemoans major pre-season disruption ahead of new campaign

Third Round draw information

As a result of so many First Round ties being postponed over the weekend, it means that a whopping 66 teams will be in the hat for Tuesday evening’s Third Round draw.

12 of those will be this year’s Super League clubs – who are entering the cup earlier than they have in recent years in a bid to breathe new life into the competition.

The remaining 54 will come between those from the community game, the Championship and League 1.

Every Super League club will be drawn away against a team from outside of the top-flight, with no all-Super League ties to be put together.

The draw – which will be broadcast live by the BBC on the Red Button and the iPlayer – will begin at 6.30pm on Tuesday night (January 14).

Sky customers can access it on channel 980, with 601 the channel number needed to watch the draw on Freeview.

Notably, it will be preceded by the draw for the group stages of this year’s Women’s Challenge Cup. That draw begins at 6pm, and can be seen via the same methods.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos star recalls concussion horrors and fears over career