Not much tops the feeling of nostalgia you get when you’re reminded of something from a time gone by, so we’re aiming to deliver you a dose of that.

Listed alphabetically by surname, we run through seven Super League stars – past and present – who you probably forgot moved to the NRL at one point in their career…

Mark Edmondson

Mark Edmondson in action for St Helens in 2004

Lancaster-born forward Edmondson played over 100 games for St Helens and won everything there was to win before departing for the NRL in 2006.

Linking up with Sydney Roosters, who were then headed up by Ricky Stuart, he had to wait until April for his debut having undergone a shoulder reconstruction in the off-season, but played just one more game after that amidst a wealth of other injuries and then saw his contract terminated in 2007.

The 45-year-old would go on to join Salford Red Devils before agreeing a deal with Castleford Tigers which fell through after a failed medical that ultimately ended his career, retiring at the age of 28.

Joe Greenwood

Greenwood is the only active Super League player on this list, still with Huddersfield and preparing to enter his fifth successive campaign with the Giants.

Now 31, his NRL move came early on in the 2017 campaign when Gold Coast Titans acquired him from St Helens, who he’d won the Super League title with in 2014.

The versatile forward actually played 22 games for the Titans before returning to Super League with Wigan Warriors midway through 2018. Earning a sole England cap at the end of that year, his club career appearance tally is approaching 250.

Keith Mason

Keith Mason in action for St Helens in 2004

Dewsbury-born Wales international Mason, 42, had 23 senior appearances to his name, all made for Wakefield Trinity, when Melbourne Storm swooped to sign him ahead of the 2002 campaign.

The prop spent two seasons in the NRL, but featured just four times at first-grade level. His return to Super League came in 2004 with Saints, also enjoying stints at Castleford and Huddersfield before hanging up his boots in 2013.

Since retiring, Mason has appeared in various films and TV shows as well as becoming a politician!

Scott Moore

36-year-old playmaker Moore played for hometown club Saints, Castleford, Huddersfield, Widnes Vikings and England before moving over to the NRL in 2013 with North Queensland Cowboys.

Having initially signed a two-year deal, he spent just a sole season Down Under, managing to amass six first-team appearances for the Cowboys.

With his 37th birthday coming up later this month, Moore went on to don a shirt for London Broncos, Cas, Wakefield, Bradford Bulls, Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions before calling time on his career in 2019.

Lee Mossop

Salford Red Devils’ Lee Mossop warms up ahead of the 2019 Super League Grand Final against St Helens

Wigan had fended off interest from Canterbury Bulldogs to tie down Whitehaven-born Mossop long-term in 2010, but the prop did eventually make the move to the NRL in 2014 with Parramatta Eels.

Playing just three games for the Eels in total, the seven-time England international suffered a shoulder injury early on in his time Down Under, and eventually rejoined Wigan in 2015.

Before he was forced to retire on medical advice in 2021, the 35-year-old also had a stint with Salford which saw him feature in both a Super League Grand Final and a Challenge Cup final. Mossop will turn 36 later this month.

Jordan Tansey

Leeds-born Tansey donned a shirt for nine different clubs in the British game, including Hull FC and Wakefield, amassing close to 200 appearances.

His NRL stint came back in 2009 when Sydney Roosters picked him up following an impressive start to his career with the Rhinos. He managed just one try in seven games for the Roosters though, and returned home after just a year Down Under having initially signed a two-year deal.

Now 38, Tansey retired in 2018 following a brief stint at Workington Town having had unsuccessful trials with both Hull KR and Sheffield Eagles.

Joe Wardle

Joe Wardle dives over to score a try for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend in 2014

Wardle has just announced his retirement, hanging up his boots at the age of 33 having helped Oldham to the League 1 title in 2024. He spent that campaign in a player-coach role with the Roughyeds, and will remain with them in a coaching brief this year.

The utility, who made almost 250 appearances at club level in the British game, rounds off this list having spent a sole season in the NRL back in 2017.

A six-time Scotland international, Wardle’s time Down Under came with Newcastle Knights – who he played 17 games for. Joining the Knights from Huddersfield, his Super League return came in 2018 with Castleford having gained an early release from his contract in Australia due to homesickness.