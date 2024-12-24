London rugby league has dominated the agenda across the sport for most of 2024, thanks to the Broncos’ short-lived return to Super League and the way they won so many admirers.

Mike Eccles’ side produced a courageous battle throughout the season despite largely being written off before a ball had been kicked. His squad featured a plethora of talent that has either been born in or around London, or has come through the club’s successful academy.

And that got us thinking: who could make up a star-studded 13 of players that fall into that bracket? There’s some real icons of the game – and in their prime, we think this team would be pretty competitive!

Have we missed anyone? Let us know below!

1. Alex Walker

Walker is a bit of a modern great when it comes to the Broncos: and by the time his career finishes, he’ll go down as one of their most dedicated and committed servants.

The Harlow-born 29-year-old debuted with the Broncos in 2014 and after spells with Wakefield and Halifax, he returned to the capital in 2022 for a second spell with London. He’s well on track to become their highest appearance maker – along with another member of this team!

2. Martin Offiah

The greatest Londoner ever to play rugby league? Almost certainly. One of just a handful of players who arguably transcends the sport he became famous for playing, Offiah is a worldwide name.

Although he hails from the capital, it wasn’t until 1996 when he actually pulled on a London shirt for the first time. By then, he’d scored over 400 tries for the likes of Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain. He spent four seasons with the Broncos before finishing his career with Salford.

3. Kai Pearce-Paul

Okay, we’re nudging him slightly out of his usual position: but Pearce-Paul can play centre – and he can play in general.

Now a superstar of the NRL with Newcastle Knights and an England regular, Pearce-Paul was one of several stars of this team to come through the Broncos academy: even if he did never make a first-team appearance for the club.

4. Dan Sarginson

One of the major success stories of London Broncos in recent times, Sarginson was actually born in Australia but relocated to the south of England as a child. He spent time with Hemel Stags before coming through the Broncos’ academy.

Spells with the likes of Wigan, Salford and Gold Coast would follow: as well as several England caps.

5. Mark Calderwood

Calderwood may have made his name as a star of Super League for the likes of Leeds and Wigan: but he was born in Greenwich before moving north as a child.

He also had a spell with Harlequins RL in 2011.

6. Oli Leyland

The 23-year-old Kent-born half-back will make the move north to Warrington in 2025, having impressed during his formative years with the Broncos.

7. Joe Keyes

A stalwart of the Championship and one of the best halves outside Super League, Keyes is another who hails from the capital, having been raised in Enfield. He made his professional debut for the Broncos in 2014 before moving north to Bradford in 2016.

8. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

One of the most successful players to come from the south in terms of trophies won, McCarthy-Scarsbrook is one of the poster boys for London rugby league.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook spent five seasons with London before moving to St Helens in 2010. There, he would win every domestic trophy available across a glittering career that saw him solidify his status as a legend of the club.

9. Matt Davis

Another player we’re slightly squeezing out of position – but cut us some slack! Davis was born in Leicestershire before coming through London’s academy and making his first-team debut in 2015. He’s since played for the likes of Warrington and Leigh – and he remains with the Leopards to this day.

10. Tony Clubb

While many of London’s best talents have left the club early in their careers, Clubb was certainly an exception to that rule. He made well over 150 appearances for the Broncos before joining Wigan in 2014. By that time, he’d already earned international recognition with England.

11. Ian Roberts

Yes, that Ian Roberts: the Australian international! A star for the likes of South Sydney and Manly Sea Eagles, Roberts was born in London before relocating to Australia when he was a toddler.

12. Will Lovell

Like Walker, one of the club’s longest-serving and loyal players.

13. Mike McMeeken

Another who has enjoyed huge success in the game having burst through the ranks at the Broncos as a promising youngster. He’s become a full England international and one of the very best forwards in Super League.