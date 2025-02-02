Rugby league icon’s son pens deal with Premier League giants as family’s sporting success continues

Rugby league icon Martin Offiah’s son Phoenix has joined Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, continuing the family’s rich sporting success.

1988 Man of Steel winner Martin won more than 20 major honours during his career in the 13-a-side-code, scoring over 500 tries in the colours of Widnes, Eastern Suburbs, St George Wigan, London and Salford as well as England and Great Britain.

Also enjoying stints in union, which he grew up playing in the capital, Offiah donned a shirt for Ipswich, Rosslyn Park, Bedford Blues and London Wasps in addition to featuring for the Barbarians in 7s format.

Calling time on his career back in 2002, the former winger has since become one of the game’s most front and centre icons within the media – regularly appearing on our TV screens.

Honoured with a place in the rugby league statue which stands proudly outside Wembley, it doesn’t appear that the Offiah family’s success is likely to end any time soon, with 15-year-old son Phoenix becoming the latest in a long line of young stars.

Phoenix, a centre forward, has previously spent time in the youth ranks of Crystal Palace, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers among others.

Dad Martin announced that his son had joined Premier League outfit Tottenham via social media on Saturday, writing on Facebook: “Another proud day in the Offiah household as Phoenix signs for Spurs seven months after his older brother Tyler signed for Bath.

“The hard work starts now my boy. #love”

As alluded to by Martin, eldest son Tyler – 18 – linked up with Premiership Rugby outfit Bath ahead of the 2024/25 campaign having previously trained with his dad’s former league club Wigan Warriors.

The teenager reportedly also had offers from Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers. He notched his first try in Bath colours last November against Bristol Bears.

Martin’s nephew Odel, 22, is also contracted to a Premier League club – Brighton & Hove Albion. Having made ten appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls to date, the defender is currently out on a season-long loan in League One with Blackpool.

