Martin Offiah’s emotional tribute to Wigan Warriors three decades after first BBC SPOTY award

Martin Offiah has paid a rich tribute to Wigan Warriors’ success in being crowned the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year – and says it stirred memories of 30 years ago.

Matt Peet’s men were recognised for their remarkable Grand Slam of winning all four trophies in 2024 at the awards ceremony in Salford on Tuesday night.

That legendary former Cherry and Whites winger Offiah presented the trophy on stage three decades after helping Wigan to win it merely added to the emotion of the occasion.

Only two rugby league sides had won the prestigious SPOTY Team of the Year award before – the all-conquering Wigan team that Offiah was a part of in 1994 and St Helens’ treble winners in 2006.

Offiah told Love Rugby League: “It has been a truly extraordinary year for Wigan Warriors and winning all four trophies once again underlines why they are the greatest rugby league club the world.

“To be recognised by the wider media with the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award is fantastic for the club and also the sport of rugby league.

“It is a true celebration of talent, determination, and passion at Wigan and the recognition is thoroughly deserved.

“It is also a testament to the impact this team has had on the sport and its fans – but it goes deeper and reverberates beyond rugby league.

“I go back to when Wigan played the Middlesex Sevens and had the vision of going outside of the sport to grow the club’s brand.

“St Helens won four successive Grand Finals but, having been at the SPOTY awards last night, I don’t think anyone outside of rugby league circles who was there would’ve known about their achievements.

“Wigan are very good at getting the message out and, with the documentary that’s being made this year and all the success the team has enjoyed, it’s an amazing time for the club.

“Now we are going to Las Vegas in early 2025 – playing alongside two NRL games and a women’s Test – so Wigan Warriors are going to be on the global stage, and rightly so.”

Wigan Warriors’ latest BBC SPOTY award brings back fond memories for Martin Offiah

Martin Offiah (second from right in top row) with his Wigan team-mates in 1994

Tuesday night rekindled fond memories of winning the SPOTY Team of the Year in 1994 and Offiah remembered: “Maurice Lindsay handed that trophy over to the Wigan team then.

“We had lost to Leeds at Headingley that day and they flew us all down in two rickety planes!

“Shaun Edwards had fractured his cheekbone, so that’s why Phil Clarke collected the award from Maurice.

“Therefore it was only fitting that I carried on that tradition and handed it over to Liam Farrell last night.

“It was a great honour and I likened it to go and watching my son play.

“I found out when I was backstage that Wigan had won it and then Ellie Simmonds opened the envelope to formally announce it.

“I wanted it to be a surprise but I knew just before Ellie announced it and it was emotional to be on stage with Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Claire Balding.

“It was like time stood still and I couldn’t believe it was 30 years since I was there as a player.

“It reminded me of Maurice Lindsay spending all that money to get me to Wigan and then to see the current crop doing all these amazing things is fantastic.

“I’ve had my day and in 30 years’ time, I might not be here, but last night was about Matty and his players. My wish now is that they go on and create their own legacies.

“Maybe Matty or one of the players will be presenting the award thirty years on, like I did last night.”

Offiah was resplendent in the same ‘lucky’ pink suit he had worn at Wembley when Wigan beat Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final earlier this year.

He added: “When I told Kris Radlinski I was presenting the award, he said ‘you better get your lucky pink suit out’ so I did and it worked!”

