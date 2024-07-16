Rohan Smith has insisted he is ready to return to coaching after leaving Leeds Rhinos – but stopped short of confirming whether or not he’d be interested in becoming Huddersfield’s next coach.

Smith left Leeds last month after two years in charge at AMT Headingley. He guided the Rhinos to the Grand Final in his first season in charge in 2022, but left the club seventh in Super League after a run of one win in six games and has been replaced by Brad Arthur.

Smith, speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, has insisted that he has no desire for a long-term sabbatical from coaching and is keen to throw himself back into the right role if and when it materialises.

He said: “I’m ready, for sure. My energy was high right up to my final day and I’ve had a time of refection and a bit of a refresh up which, to be honest, wasn’t really needed anyway.

“I’m ready to get back to work when the time is right but I’m also enjoying this time to spend with my three young kids, which as a coach you don’t get too often, an extended period to base your life around kids.

“Family sometimes has to fit in around obligations to work so it’s been a nice balance in the last few weeks, but I’m ready if the right thing comes up.”

READ NEXT: Super League coach calls for removal of ref’s call to improve video referee process

However, Smith declined to say whether Huddersfield would represent the right opportunity for him.

They are on the hunt for a new head coach to replace Ian Watson and are believed to be keen to take their time in finding his successor – with no decision set to be rushed.

Smith said he would back himself to get to work at the right club but when asked if the Giants role was of interest, he said: “I’d rather not comment specifically on Huddersfield.

“But what I know I can do is how to build a club and build a squad. I’ve done that in my previous role at Norths Devils; we won back-to-back titles and even after my time leaving, they’re still on top.

“Without seeing it all the way through at Leeds, I think the ground work and renovation has been done and now it’s up to the new holders of those key positions to do what they see fit.

“But I’d hope people would think it’s been left in a decent spot to build upon.”

READ NEXT: Key takeaways from Brad Arthur press conference: Leeds Rhinos injuries, long-term plans, Perth talks..