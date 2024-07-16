Key takeaways from Brad Arthur press conference: Leeds Rhinos injuries, long-term plans, Perth talks..

Brad Arthur met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since being confirmed as the new head coach of Leeds Rhinos – and there were plenty of talking points on the agenda.

Arthur will officially take charge this Saturday when the Rhinos host Hull KR at AMT Headingley but before then, there is plenty to ponder for the new man in charge of the Super League side.

Here were the biggest takeaways from Arthur’s sit-down with the press.

His own future

Arthur has categorically ruled nothing in or nothing out, it seems.

He admits he has ambitions of returning to the NRL at some point later in his career – but that nothing has been decided one way or the other as things stand when it comes to a longer stay with Leeds Rhinos in 2025.

“I’ve been honest about it all the way through, I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I’ve got some unfinished business there,” he said.

“But also, I’ve always had the desire at some stage to coach in the Super League – whether it was at the end of my career or now. I don’t want to be drawn into whether I’m staying or I’m not: because I don’t know.

Double injury blow

Arthur also previewed Saturday’s clash against Hull KR at AMT Headingley – and confirmed that the Rhinos have suffered two injury blows off the back of last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Forward Mickael Goudemand is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an injury blow, while youngster Ned McCormack is also set for a spell on the sidelines, though.

Ash Handley, however, did train fully on Monday and will be fit to face the Robins this weekend.

READ MORE: Brad Arthur admits NRL ambitions but insists no decision made on Leeds Rhinos future

New signings incoming?

Arthur was coy on the prospect of recruitment in the immediate term at Leeds – saying that was primarily down to Ian Blease while he adjusts to life in England.

But he did not rule out the possibility of some business before the deadline next month.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it, but Ian (Blease) has got his finger on the pulse and he’s right across that,” Arthur said.

“He’s making sure wherever we are right now, he wants to give the squad the best opportunity of winning footy matches. If that means there’s a possibility of bringing players in, he’ll look at that.”

READ NEXT: State of Origin and NRL stars among outstanding non-English picks who could represent Great Britain

Talks with Perth

Arthur’s future arguably hinges on whether or not the new Perth franchise are admitted into the NRL in 2027 or 2028.

The Australian admits he has held talks with the Perth Government – but nothing further than that has materialised as things stand.

“I’ll just be honest with you,” he said. “I’ve had one meeting with those guys and that was with the Perth government, that was just around helping them with some questions they had and some ideas at what they’re looking at.

“Pathways and stuff like that. Until any decision is made on whether they’re in the competition or not, that’s as far as it’s gone. Does that opportunity me? It would excite any head coach, but what I’ve got right here is a clean slate.”

READ NEXT: Brad Arthur provides Leeds Rhinos recruitment update in first press conference