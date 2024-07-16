Brad Arthur has revealed he has had players reach out to him about the prospect of joining Leeds Rhinos – and has not ruled out recruitment in the immediate term as he settles into life as a Super League coach.

Arthur has joined the Rhinos on an initial deal until the end of the season, with no commitment made on Arthur’s future beyond the culmination of the current campaign.

He insists that whether he remains at Headingley or not in 2025, he will help the club with their recruitment long-term: but insisted nothing is off the table when it comes to short-term signings with the transfer deadline looming next month.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it, but Ian (Blease) has got his finger on the pulse and he’s right across that,” Arthur said.

“He’s making sure wherever we are right now, he wants to give the squad the best opportunity of winning footy matches. If that means there’s a possibility of bringing players in, he’ll look at that.”

Arthur also confirmed he had personally been contacted by players in Australia who are potentially open to making the move across to Super League like he has.

And he stressed that he will work with the club no matter what the end outcome with his own future is on recruitment.

He said: “I’ve had some players reach out to me. Whether I’m here next year or not, and I’m not leaning one way or the other at the moment. I’m just trying to enjoy the job and improve the team, I will want to help and make sure the club has as good a roster as they can within the limits of the salary cap and quota spots.

“It’s different rules to Australia, I’m still working all that out. There’s a lot of interest from players to want to come and play for Leeds – and why wouldn’t you. I’ve only been here half a week and it’s a great city, the club has everything going for it.”