New Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur insists that he has made no decision on whether he will remain at the club in 2025: but concedes he does have ambitions to return to the NRL at some point in the future.

Arthur has joined the Rhinos on a deal until the end of the season, with no commitment made by either party on the prospect of a longer term deal: though at the same stage, both Arthur and the club have insisted it has not been ruled out, either.

The Australian admitted in his first media conference on Tuesday that he still does have aspirations to return to the NRL – but that does not necessarily mean it will be in 2025.

“I’ve been honest about it all the way through, I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I’ve got some unfinished business there,” he said.

“But also, I’ve always had the desire at some stage to coach in the Super League – whether it was at the end of my career or now. I don’t want to be drawn into whether I’m staying or I’m not: because I don’t know.

“I’ve left my family at home so that shows I’m committed to helping the club right now. If I can do as much as I can now to help the club advance through this year and beyond whether it’s with or without me, then great.”

Arthur stressed there have been no decisions made from above on a deadline for Arthur to confirm his future plans.

He said: “The club hasn’t put any pressure on me whatsoever. I’m just excited to see what we produce this weekend and the next weekend after that, and make sure we’re seeing gradual signs in training both with their intake of understanding of what’s required to win games footy and how to manage it.

“The team plays an exciting brand of football but we’re last for errors in the competition.

“There’s no timeframe on it – if we go well and we’re enjoying it and I like the place, well that helps. If the players buy in too, great.”

