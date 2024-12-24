Ricky Leutele’s next move confirmed following Leigh Leopards exit

Ricky Leutele has found a new home following his departure from Leigh Leopards, linking up with Queensland Cup outfit Souths Logan Magpies for 2025.

34-year-old Leutele was released by Leigh at the end of the season just gone having made exactly 50 appearances for the club over the last two years.

Scoring 15 tries in the process, the seven-time Samoa international – who also represented the Combined Nations All Stars back in 2021 – recovered from a serious spinal cord injury to star for the Leopards last term.

As the club confirmed his exit, head coach Adrian Lam said: “Ricky is a great leader and has a great presence around the group.

“He showed great resilience bouncing back after a serious injury. I’m forever grateful for what he has brought to the club.”

Leutele had been linked with a return to former employers Huddersfield Giants, but that move never came to fruition, and after 122 appearances in the British game, the Brisbane-born ace now returns Down Under.

Veteran centre Leutele, who played for Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack in Super League as well as Huddersfield and Leigh, saw his signing announced by The Magpies via Instagram.

The post – as below – reads: “Coming home in 2025 🏠”

The 34-year-old will round off his playing days back Down Under having featured 128 times for Cronulla Sharks in the NRL at the start of his career.

With a sole first-grade appearance also made for Melbourne Storm back in 2020 following Toronto’s demise during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Leutele’s senior career tally stands at 259 games.

