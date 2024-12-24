Ranking every Super League club by number of departures ahead of 2025

More than 110 players have seen their exits confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of 2025, but which club has lost the most players?

Below, we rank all 12 top-flight clubs by the number of rubber-stamped departures heading into the new Super League season.

Even as we approach the New Year, more transfers are still being rumoured, but have not officially been confirmed just yet, so they aren’t included.

It’s worth noting that where a loan is being turned into a permanent deal, those players are included.

Listed from the fewest number of player exits to the highest, here is the full ranking…

Spoiler alert: SEVEN clubs are in double figures!

*Correct as of the time of the last update on December 23, 2024

12. Wigan Warriors – 2

Ryan Hampshire (front) is yet to join a new club following his exit from Wigan Warriors

Out (to): Mike Cooper (retirement), Ryan Hampshire (TBC)

11. Salford Red Devils – 6

Out (to): Ollie Partington (Catalans), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Hull FC), Adam Sidlow (Swinton), Andrew Dixon (retirement), Gil Dudson (loan ending)

10. St Helens – 7

St Helens legend Tommy Makinson has joined fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons ahead of 2025

Out (to): Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tommy Makinson (Catalans), Sam Royle (TBC), Sione Mata’utia (retirement), Waqa Blake (Bradford), Ben Lane (TBC), McKenzie Buckley (Taking time out of the game)

= Warrington Wolves – 7

Out (to): Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders), Gil Dudson (Oldham), Josh Drinkwater (Oldham), Matty Russell (Wakefield), John Bateman (loan ending), Joe Bullock (Salford), Wesley Bruines (TBC)

8. Catalans Dragons – 9

England international winger Tom Johnstone has departed Catalans Dragons this off-season, returning to Wakefield Trinity

Out (to): Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Wakefield), Jordan Abdull (loan ending), Tom Davies, Micky McIlorum (both Hull KR), Manu Ma’u (Souths Sharks), Matt Ikuvalu (TBC), Jarrod Wallace (Retirement), Ben Lam (TBC)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 10

Out (to): Innes Senior (Castleford), Esan Marsters, Chris Hill (both Salford), Olly Russell (Wakefield), Sebastine Ikahihifo (TBC), Kevin Naiqama (Western Suburbs Rosellas), Adam Milner (Oldham), Jake Connor (Leeds), Andre Savelio (Taking time out of the game), Hugo Salabio (Hull FC)

= Hull KR – 10

Australian ace Matt Parcell has called time on his career following his exit from Hull KR

Out (to): Ryan Hall (Leeds), Corey Hall, Matty Storton (both Wakefield), Louis Senior (Castleford), Jordan Abdull (Hull FC), Matt Parcell (Retirement), Reiss Butterworth (Sheffield Eagles), Tom Opacic (Redcliffe Dolphins), George King (Huddersfield), Harvey Moore (TBC)

= Leeds Rhinos – 10

Out (to): James Donaldson (Bradford), Rhyse Martin, Leon Ruan (both Hull KR), David Fusitu’a (TBC), Luis Roberts (TBC), Corey Johnson (Sheffield), Kieran Hudson (York via Castleford) Mickael Goudemand (Albi), Justin Sangare (Salford), Paul Momirovski (Lezignan)

4. Castleford Tigers – 11

Castleford Tigers legend Paul McShane has brought the curtain down on his full-time career, joining Championship outfit York ahead of 2025

Out (to): Corey Hall (loan ending), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Paul McShane (York), Daniel Hindmarsh (TBC), Elie El-Zakhem (Mackay Cutters), Jacob Miller (TBC), Brad Martin (Leigh), Luis Johnson (TBC), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Kieran Hudson (York)

3. Leigh Leopards – 13*

Outs: Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Hull FC), Ricky Leutele (TBC), Jacob Jones (Doncaster), Jacob Gannon (York), Tom Nisbet (Townsville Blackhawks), Lewis Baxter (Oldham), Matt Moylan, Dan Norman (both retirement)

*Ben Condon excluded – never arrived at club as failed assessment of medical records

= Wakefield Trinity – 13

Following Wakefield’s promotion, Derrell Olpherts has left Belle Vue and linked up with Trinity’s Championship neighbours Featherstone Rovers

Out (to): Luke Gale, Jermaine McGillvary, Liam Kay (all retirement), Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley (both Oldham), Josh Bowden (Doncaster), Derrell Olpherts, Toby Boothroyd (both Featherstone Rovers), Romain Franco (Albi), Ethan Wood (Hunslet), Will Brough (Leigh), Noah Booth (season-long loan to Hunslet for 2025), Joe Law (York)

1. Hull FC – 18

Out (to): Cam Scott, Jake Trueman (both Wakefield), Danny Houghton (Retirement), Carlos Tuimavave (Featherstone Rovers), Liam Sutcliffe (Huddersfield), Mitieli Vulikijapani (TBC), Charlie Severs (TBC), Sully Medforth (Midlands Hurricanes), Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson, Macca Harman (all Goole Vikings), Tiaki Chan (loan ending), King Vuniyayawa (loan ending), Leon Ruan (loan ending), Sam Eseh (loan ending), Morgan Smith (Sheffield Eagles), Liam Tindall (TBC), Jack Walker (TBC)

