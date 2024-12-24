Super League 2024 produced some of the most spellbinding and mesmerising entertainment we have seen for years: including some utterly sensational tries.

Whether it was team efforts that a number of players contributed to or incredible solo efforts, there were a whole host of brilliant tries scored in all kinds of different ways.

So with the end of the year approaching, we thought we’d delve back into the archives and rank them: the top ten, with a couple of players featuring more than once.

Here’s our take on who scored the best tries of 2024.

10. Ash Handley v Catalans Dragons

Many tries on this list are sublime individual efforts: but we do love a good team try too – and this was one of the best, scored by Leeds winger Handley.

Luis Roberts broke to get the move going before the Rhinos instinctively kept the ball alive under pressure. The likes of Matt Frawley and Cameron Smith turned the ball on, with Smith throwing an outrageous pass that cut out the Catalans defensive line and allowed Handley a free run to the line.

9. Jake Wardle v Huddersfield Giants

The Wigan centre was one of Super League’s standout players in 2024, and he also has a world-class solo try to add to his highlight reel from 2024.

With Huddersfield on the attack, Wardle defused a testing kick three or four metres from his own line before stepping around two Giants defenders and swatting off Chris Hill to race the length of the field.

8. Brodie Croft v Leigh Leopards

One of several stunning long-range efforts from Leeds in 2024, this time centred around stand-off superstar Croft. Lachie Miller’s flat ball sent the half-back away from deep and Croft did the rest.

7. Ash Handley v Salford Red Devils

In the early weeks of 2024, Handley was essentially a human highlight reel and running Super League’s try of the season contest all by himself!

Your nominees for February Try of the Month 👇 – @leedsrhinos‘ Handley x 2

– @LondonBroncosRL‘s Storey

– @WarringtonRLFC‘s Lindop

– @Saints1890‘s Bennison

– @SalfordDevils‘ Macdonald Back your favourite with a vote on the #OURLEAGUE app 👊 #SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) February 29, 2024

He scored two wonderful tries that stick out, and one of them was against Salford Red Devils in February. It was a stunning solo effort, with Handley beating four Salford defenders after collecting the ball 20 metres from his own line.

6. Elliot Wallis v Wigan

It was a year to forget for Huddersfield Giants on the whole – but they did score one of the tries of the season without question courtesy of winger Wallis.

“This is a sensational try. Absolutely brilliant!” Elliot Wallis beats four Wigan players and runs from his own half to score. WOW!#SkySportsRL pic.twitter.com/KTUgRDGsbJ — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 12, 2024

Quick hands released Wallis on the left edge but he was still trapped inside his own half with the Wigan defensive line ahead of him. But what the winger produced next was exceptional; stepping inside to beat two Warriors defenders before turning on the gas to race to the line and beat two more covering men.

It was without doubt one of 2024’s best.

5. Mikey Lewis v Hull FC

Lewis was at the centre of most things Hull KR did well in 2024: and his derby day try against Hull FC will stick long in the memory for Robins supporters.

Lewis was freed on halfway by Niall Evalds and while he was eventually halted by Tex Hoy, Lewis quickly sprung back to his feet and continued downfield. He would then see off efforts from Darnell McIntosh and Danny Houghton to make it all the way to the line and celebrate in front of the travelling Black and Whites supporters.

4. Bevan French v St Helens

The first of two picks for Wigan Warriors superstar French in our list, starting with a stunning solo effort on Good Friday in the derby.

It can so often take a moment of sheer brilliance to settle a Wigan-St Helens game and French delivered back in March on that front. The half-back looked like he had nowhere to go before a kick through on the angle created just enough space for French to pounce.

He would get ahead of Lewis Dodd and Jack Welsby, grounding under pressure to score a sensational try.

3. Ash Handley v Hull KR

The third of three mesmerising efforts from the Leeds Rhinos superstar in the early weeks of the season. The first came away at Hull KR in the second round of the Super League campaign.

Leeds were penned deep into their own half but a magnificent cross-field kick from Brodie Croft found Handley unmarked on the wing. The winger caught the ball still inside his own 40-metre area but raced away unchallenged to finish a remarkable move after throwing a superb dummy to fool Niall Evalds.

2. Bevan French v Hull KR

In one of the biggest games of the season, with top spot on the line, one of Super League’s premiere players delivered when it mattered most with the try that, for us, is the best of the year.

French and Wigan looked to be going nowhere, with Hull KR’s defensive line holding firm – before the half-back instinctively kicked into a gap ahead, before collecting and touching down.

It was French at his very best: as was this..

1. Bevan French v Hull KR

Just a few weeks after that sensational solo try to effectively decide the League Leader’s Shield, French was at it again in the biggest game of the season to score what would prove to be the only try of the Super League Grand Final.

The Australian.. well, actually, we’ll stop talking and let you simply watch and be in awe of French’s sheer brilliance.

TRY FOR WIGAN WARRIORS ✅ Bevan French delivers a try as good as any we’ve seen on this stage 😳 pic.twitter.com/yu45AlMEyy — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) October 12, 2024

It takes our top spot in this year’s rankings! Of course, if you disagree, feel free to let us know below..