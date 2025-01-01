Richie Myler delivers buoyant Hull FC message with ‘positive’ recruitment admission made

Richie Myler has delivered a New Year’s message to Hull FC fans – with the director of rugby believing the groundwork has been set for the Black and Whites to enjoy a more ‘fruitful and joyous’ year in 2025.

Hull FC are entering a new era and off the field ahead of the new season. Successful businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood have taken over the Black and Whites – with Adam Pearson’s 13-year stint as owner coming to an end.

Meanwhile, John Cartwright has been appointed as the Super League club’s new head coach on a three-year contract.

Addressing the fans with an open letter published on the club’s website on New Year’s Day, Myler believes the club are set for a bright and prosperous 2025.

Myler wrote: “As we head into a new year, it is important to reflect on what has been an incredibly significant few months for the club – we are confident that the groundwork has been set for Hull FC to enjoy a more fruitful and joyous campaign both on an off the field in 2025 thanks to the tireless efforts behind the scenes of everyone across the club.

“It’s important too for us to acknowledge the tremendous ongoing support of our members in what was a largely difficult 2024 for the club – but in particular, their support over the past three months has been incredible, with over 7,500 supporters having committed to the Black & Whites for 2025 during our membership campaign; a significantly higher figure than this time last year.

“That support has also been replicated with a huge upturn in retail revenue, with one of our most successful festive retail periods for many years – it’s brilliant to see so many of our jerseys on show across the city months before the start of the new season!

“I would also like to thank all of our club partners for their continued invaluable support – in particular our main club partners Ecostrad, and associate partners Summit Vans and GIACOM, and wish them all plenty of success in their own endeavours this coming year.

“We are positively navigating the start of a bright new era for Hull FC – while we are pleased with the progress being made behind the scenes and on the training field, there is much hard-work ahead of us over the coming months. However, I am buoyed by the fact we have an incredibly passionate and proud group of people here at the club, including our new board, pulling together to restore our collective pride in our badge.

“We are working hard on a daily basis to develop that important connection with the community and our fanbase; our players have made over 150 hours of community appearances since the start of October across schools, community clubs and more, while our Community Foundation also continues to work tirelessly to widen their positive impact on the city and the wider region. As announced yesterday, the foundation engaged with over 15,000 individuals in 2024 across 29 projects, totalling almost 260,000 individual attendances during the calendar year.”

Hull have been one of the busiest clubs in the recruitment department ahead of the new campaign on the back of several years of disappointment – with FC having brought Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), John Asiata, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers), Amir Bourouh, Cade Cust (both Salford) and Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield) to the MKM Stadium.

Myler believes they have signed ‘proven leaders and winners’ – with the new signings already having a ‘positive’ impact on Cartwright’s side in pre-season training.

He continued: “On the training field, we’re already seeing the positive impacts of the additions we have made to the playing roster and our coaching ranks. We’ve added some proven leaders and winners, and we’re already seeing the likes of John Asiata, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer having a positive impact on the playing group – particularly our promising crop of young players.

“John Cartwright, with the support of Simon Grix, Tom Bennett, and the returning Andy Last, have revamped and refreshed our training schedule with the players looking fitter, stronger, and more robust this pre-season, and our new facility at the University of Hull playing an important role in bringing together and uniting our playing group.

“With just over six weeks until we get our Betfred Super League campaign underway, I am already excited to see that magnificent Black & White support in Perpignan in Round One, before we return home under the lights in Round Two to face off against the champions.

“I wish all of our members, supporters, club partners, and everyone associated with the club a very Happy New Year, and I hope 2025 brings you peace, happiness and success.”

Hull get their 2025 campaign underway in the Challenge Cup in five weeks’ time before making the trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons in Round One of Super League the following week.

