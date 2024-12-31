Top 7 rugby league moments of the year, including Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow tribute game and Wigan Warriors’ quadruple

If 2024 was given a rugby league name, it would almost certainly be the year of the Warrior. But across the whole of the sport, we have seen some brilliant moments.

The lower leagues once again delivered exceptional drama, the women’s game took another huge step forward with the Grand Final drawing in its biggest-ever crowd and the top-flight was once again captivating from the very start.

Wigan were obviously the big winners this year with their quadruple, but around that there were plenty of standout moments this year; but, which ones were the best?

Well, with that thought in mind, here are our picks for the top seven rugby league moments of the year!

Wigan Warriors: Champions of the world

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell lifts the Super League trophy at Old Trafford in 2024 after their Grand Final triumph against Hull KR

As mentioned above, 2024 was a year cloaked in Cherry and White as Wigan dominated the men’s game with a historic quadruple – making it seven trophies since Matt Peet took over as head coach in 2022.

The highlight, for us, was the Warriors’ stunning three-peat NRL kings Penrith Panthers to claim the World Club Challenge in February in front of over 24,000 at The Brick Community Stadium.

Swiftly backing it up with a Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves, they destroyed virtually everyone in their path to clinch a second League Leaders’ Shield on the spin and then beat Hull KR at Old Trafford.

Inspired by a Bevan French masterclass, the triumph at the Theatre of Dreams sealed a history-making quadruple, the like we probably won’t see again for a long time – unless it comes from Wigan themselves!

Warriors claim BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

From left to right: Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet, Liam Farrell, Harry Smith and Liam Marshall receive the award for Team of the Year from Martin Offiah during the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards

The trophy cabinet at Robin Park Arena had to be opened back up again earlier this month as Wigan clinched the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award.

Winning the award 30 years after first earning the accolade, boss Peet talked openly about their achievements helping to get rugby league more recognition.

In a sport desperately in need of just that, you can’t help but applaud the Warriors. A top-class outfit on and off the field.

Rob Burrow tribute game at Headingley

Headingley pays tribute to Leeds club legend Rob Burrow following his passing ahead of the Rhinos’ home game against Leigh Leopards in Round 15 of the 2024 Super League season

The rugby league world was left heartbroken in June following the passing of Leeds icon Rob Burrow, who had bravely battled Motor Neurone Disease for circa four-and-a-half years.

The Rhinos certainly did him proud with their impeccable tributes, and the standout was undoubtedly their game against Leigh Leopards in Round 15.

With that their first home game since Burrow‘s passing, a sold-out Headingley – along with those watching at home via Sky Sports – witnessed one of the most powerful tributes you’ll ever see.

The whole event was a love letter to the iconic #7 with his family present, and Leeds delivered their most inspired performance of the season as they beat Leigh 17-12 to cap it off. Brodie Croft’s emotional post-match interview is worth a re-watch, too.

Kevin Sinfield does it yet again

Kevin Sinfield taking part in the Extra Mile event at the Etihad Campus in Manchester before day seven of the Running Home for Christmas 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge from Old Trafford to Saddleworth

(Sir) Kevin Sinfield is already a hero in everyone’s eyes, but he surpassed even our wildest dreams with yet ANOTHER extraordinary charitable feat for MND.

In his ‘running home for Christmas’ event, where he ran seven ultra-marathons in seven days, Sinfield toppled the £1 million mark again.

When you consider he was actually running with a calf tear this time around, an injury which should have stopped him in his tracks full stop, it is even more inspiring. Just a remarkable human being.

Wakefield Trinity’s resurgence

From left to right: Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele, Mason Lino and Isaiah Vagana celebrate Wakefield Trinity’s 2024 Championship Grand Final triumph

2023 was a bleak year for Wakefield as they were dumped out of the top-flight for the first time in over 25 years.

But 2024 brought a fresh outlook, both on and off the field. Funded by new owner Matt Ellis, and led by new head coach Daryl Powell, Trinity steamrollered their way to the Championship title.

Winning 25 of their 26 regular season games to lift the League Leaders’ Shield, they also enjoyed a day out in the sun at Wembley and an 1895 Cup triumph under the arch.

A packed-out Belle Vue then saw them win the second tier’s Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique, and all the while, work was going on behind the scenes to earn a Grade A from IMG.

Returning to Super League in 2025, there’s renewed excitement around what Trinity can do with some – on paper – great signings made. What a difference a year makes!

Hunslet defy the odds

Hunslet head coach Dean Muir (right) pictured at the 2024 Championship & League 1 launch

League 1 might not be the most glamorous league in the world, but boy did it deliver some drama this year.

Runaway title winners Oldham were utterly brilliant all season, but there was a proper scrap to join them in the Championship, with an extra hurdle added in the shape of a winner-takes-all class between the League 1 play-off winners and the side that finished 12th in the second tier.

Keighley Cougars went into the play-offs as favourites, but were shocked in the play-off final on home soil by Hunslet, who then beat the Championship’s 12th-placed side Swinton Lions on the road to earn promotion.

A remarkable feat from Dean Muir’s side, who will play in the Championship in 2025 for the first time in a decade!

York Valkryie make it back-to-back titles

York Valkryie claimed their second-successive Grand Final win

Turning attention to the women’s game to round things off, there was another back-to-back Grand Final winner this year as York Valkyrie clinched their second title in a row.

Lindsay Anfield’s side finished third in the Women’s Super League table, but stunned Leeds – the same side they beat to lift the title last year – at Headingley in the play-off semi-finals to reach the Grand Final.

Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield winners St Helens were then conquered at the Totally Wicked Stadium in front of a record crowd of 4,813 to seal Super League glory oncemore.

