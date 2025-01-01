Leeds Rhinos 2025 squad numbers revealed with 5 new signings receiving their jerseys

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season – with the club’s five new signings receiving their jerseys.

Experienced winger Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall have been awarded the number two and five shirts respectively, whilst recently appointed co-captain Ash Handley moves from the number five to number four, which drops a hint that he will likely line up as a centre for Brad Arthur’s side in 2025.

“The squad numbers system is something that was new to me from the NRL but I understand it is part of the game in Super League,” said Arthur.

“I think the selfless attitude of Ash Handley in changing his number in his testimonial year typifies where we are as a group. The players know the squad numbers don’t guarantee anything but it does mark another step towards the start of the season.”

Meanwhile, Keenan Palasia will don the No. 10 jersey for the Rhinos next season – with the Samoa international set to partner homegrown talent Mikolaj Oledzki (8) as the club’s starting front-rowers.

James McDonnell has been rewarded for his impressive displays last season with the number 12 jersey. He is set to link up with fellow Ireland international James Bentley (11) in the back-row for the Rhinos.

QUIZ: The big Love Rugby League Quiz of 2024: How well do you remember the year?

Australian prop Cooper Jenkins has been given the number 17 shirt following a standout season in the Queensland Cup from Norths Devils, whilst utility back Jake Connor will wear the No. 18 jersey following his high-profile transfer move from neighbours Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds have locked in 26 squad numbers for all players who gave already made their official debuts and have gained a heritage number, as well as the five new recruits. Four more players part of the full-time squad but will only be given a squad number when called into the matchday squad during the season – Fergus McCormack, Presley Cassell, Toby Warren and Jack Smith.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “As we mentioned before Christmas, Brad was keen to only confirm the squad numbers after the Boxing Day game. We are pleased with the squad we have assembled for 2025 and I am sure those younger members of the squad will aspire to gain their squad number this season too, especially those who did so well in the second half in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.”

Leeds Rhinos 2025 squad numbers

1. Lachie Miller

2. Maika Sivo

3. Harry Newman

4. Ash Handley (co-captain)

5. Ryan Hall

6. Brodie Croft

7. Matt Frawley

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

9. Andy Ackers

10. Keenan Palasia

11. James Bentley

12. James McDonnell

13. Cameron Smith (co-captain)

14. Jarrod O’Connor

15. Sam Lisone

16. Morgan Gannon

17. Cooper Jenkins

18. Jake Connor

19. Tom Holroyd

20. Jack Sinfield

21. Alfie Edgell

22. Tom Nicholson-Watton

23. Riley Lumb

24. Ben Littlewood

25. Ned McCormack

26. Max Simpson

Presley Cassell (number to be assigned)

Fergus McCormack (number to be assigned)

Jack Smith (number to be assigned)

Toby Warren (number to be assigned)

READ NEXT

👉 The NRL players still on the open market for 2025 with Super League moves still possible

👉 Top 7 rugby league moments of the year, including Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow tribute game and Wigan Warriors’ quadruple

👉 11 places you’ll never believe had professional rugby league clubs including Plymouth, Morecambe and Barry!