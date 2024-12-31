The NRL players still on the open market for 2025 with Super League moves still possible

2025 is – quite literally – just around the corner, but there are still plenty of players from Down Under that remain on the open market ahead of next season.

Below, we run through the players from the NRL that are free agents as things stand.

Those 11 players – who we could yet see featuring in Super League in 2025 – are listed alphabetically by surname, and accompanied by a bit of a bio…

Please note that there are a handful more than those listed below, but if they’re not named here, it’s because they’ve signed on the dotted line somewhere already according to reports in Australia…

Zach Dockar-Clay

Zach Dockar-Clay pictured ahead of a Sydney Roosters game in 2024

New Plymouth native Dockar-Clay, 29, featured 17 times for Hull KR back in 2017 during the Robins’ brief stint as a Championship club. The former Junior Kiwis captain is able to play at hooker or in the halves.

As well as over 130 games at second-grade level Down Under, he now has 20 NRL appearances under his belt, and six of those came in 2024 for Sydney Roosters, who released him come the end of the campaign.

Dean Ieremia

23-year-old Ieremia has scored ten tries in the 23 NRL appearances he’s made to date, all coming for Melbourne Storm, including two games in the 2024 campaign. Storm have opted to let him go, though.

The outside-back, who hails from Samoa, also has 15 tries in 28 games at second-grade level. He donned a shirt for North Sydney Bears in the most recent of those as they lost the 2024 New South Wales Cup Grand Final to Newtown Jets.

Liam Knight

Liam Knight pictured ahead of a Canterbury Bulldogs game in 2024

Able to slot in at loose as well as in the front-row, Alice Springs native Knight has 83 NRL appearances on his CV – coming between Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Having played just twice at first-grade level in 2024, the Bulldogs announced his release on Christmas Eve. He will turn 30 in mid-January.

Makahesi Makatoa

Makatoa also celebrates a birthday next month, with his 31st coming up at the end of January. The 12-time Cook Islands international played ten NRL games for Parramatta Eels in 2024, and was not offered a new deal by the club.

Another prop able to slot in at loose, he’s no stranger to the British game having made 25 appearances for Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers back in 2019.

Krystian Mapapalangi

Krystian Mapapalangi in action for Newcastle Knights in 2024

Burwood-born Mapapalangi spent time in the youth ranks of the Rabbitohs, but joined Newcastle Knights midway through the 2021 season.

And having played six games at NRL level to date, in addition to 23 for the Knights’ NSW Cup side, the outside-back is another on the open market having been released. 2024 saw the 22-year-old score his first senior try – crossing the whitewash against Wests Tigers in August.

Tepai Moeroa

Nine-time Cook Islands international Moeroa hails from the town of Avarua and is among the most experienced men on this list having also donned a shirt in representative rugby league for the NRL All Stars and Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII.

Now 29, the versatile forward has featured 134 times in the NRL between Parramatta and Melbourne Storm, enjoying a stint in rugby union Down Under in-between his time with those two clubs. Another to have played for North Sydney Bears in the their 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final defeat, he’s on the open market having been let go by Storm.

Ofahiki Ogden

Ofahiki Ogden warms up ahead of a Parramatta Eels game in 2024

28-year-old Ogden has made over a century of appearances at second-grade level Down Under in addition to 58 in the NRL which have come between the Bulldogs and Parramatta.

With just two first-grade games played in 2024, and circa three months spent sidelined due to a pectoral tear suffered in April during a NSW Cup game, the Eels opted to release the Auckland-born prop.

Marion Seve

Three-time Samoa international Seve is another to have been released by Melbourne Storm, with the 29-year-old on the hunt for a new club for the first time since making his senior bow back in 2019.

Since then, the centre has scored 12 tries in a total of 47 first-grade appearances for Storm, with the Queenslander also having over 100 second-grade appearances on his CV.

Joe Stimson

Joe Stimson in action for the Gold Coast Titans in 2023

Versatile forward Stimson turned 29 at the start of December, and is on the lookout for a new club having not been offered a new deal by Gold Coast Titans.

Born in Temora, Stimson is the son of former Bunnies player Peter and the nephew of ex-Wests Tigers man Mark. He has 114 NRL appearances to his name having also donned a shirt for both Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Wil Sullivan

Promising forward Sullivan is the only player on this list who is yet to feature in the NRL. A graduate of North Queensland Cowboys’ ‘Young Guns’ programme, he featured in pre-season ahead of the 2024 campaign and then spent the year training full-time with the NRL squad.

The Laidley-born youngster failed to register a first-grade appearance in 2024 though, and instead took his Queensland Cup tally up to 11 games with five matches played for the Mackay Cutters. As far as we’re aware, he’s on the open market now.

Tom Weaver

Tom Weaver in action for the Gold Coast Titans in 2024

Tugun-born half-back Weaver played three NRL games in each of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns to take his first-grade appearance tally up to six.

With all six of those games coming for the Titans, the playmaker doesn’t turn 22 until late February. Reports Down Under suggested that Parramatta had been interested in him ahead of 2025, but those reports are a few months old now and no progress seems to have been made, so he remains a free agent.