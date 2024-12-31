The 2024 rugby league season has been one of the most memorable and historic in recent memory for so many reasons – and now, with 2025 looming, it’s time to test your memory about the year just passed.

Wigan Warriors‘ historic quadruple stole almost all of the headlines in Super League, with Matt Peet’s side strengthening their grip on the domestic game.

But there were a whole host of stories and standout moments along the way as Matt Peet’s side swept aside all comers on their way to history.

So now, we’ve compiled our big quiz of 2024 for you to tackle! 40 questions, covering a variety of subjects: from the men’s and women’s Super League, to big transfers, the Challenge Cup, coaching casualties and quotes that have been uttered over the last 12 months.

It’s been one heck of a year, and it’s now time for you to get stuck into tackling a recap of the last 12 months and ascertain how much you remember about 2024.

It's been one heck of a year, and it's now time for you to get stuck into tackling a recap of the last 12 months and ascertain how much you remember about 2024.

And hopefully, 2025 will be just as special a year – and we’re hoping to be with you every step of the way bringing you the biggest and best coverage of the greatest game of them all.