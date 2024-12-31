Released former Hull FC man Jack Walker has delivered an update on his future via social media, admitting that it will likely take an injury to someone for him to join a club in 2025.

Full-back Walker’s second stint at Hull came to an end midway through November when he, alongside Morgan Smith and Liam Tindall, was released from the remainder of his contract.

The 25-year-old, who featured as a loanee for the Airlie Birds in 2022, spent just a sole season back at the MKM Stadium with 14 appearances made across all competitions in 2024.

Following their departures, Smith and Tindall have both taken up opportunities with Championship sides in the shape of Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls respectively.

But with the New Year – quite literally – just around the corner, Walker remains a free agent.

Released ex-Hull FC ace delivers update on future with brutally honest admission made

2024 saw Walker take his career tally beyond 120 games at senior level having donned a shirt for hometown club Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Hull KR as well as FC.

The one-time England Knights international has a Super League winners’ ring having been crowned a champion with Leeds back in 2017, but is still on the open market, and doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Posting on his TikTok account (@Waakka31), Walker – who has over 11,500 followers on the platform – said: “The next step for me is… well, there isn’t a step right now. I’ve got no club, no one wants me!

“I’m just grinding away, doing my own pre-season, working hard and hopefully in the New Year I can potentially get a club.

“I would never wish injury on anyone, especially with the history I’ve had, but I think that’s the only way I’m going to be able to get into a team this year if there is an injury that occurs.

“If there’s an injury, hopefully I can go in and do a job and hopefully if I play well then that club will want me and I have a contract and I have a job.

“Right now, nothing, just working hard.

“The quote that I live by is ‘hard work pays off, but no one tells you when’.

“I will continue to keep working hard and it’ll pay off eventually.”

