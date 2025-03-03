Hull FC make second signing of day as veteran forward returns following Castleford Tigers exit

Hull FC have announced the return of Liam Watts on a deal which runs until the end of the 2025 season following the veteran’s exit from fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

Watts made 152 appearances for the Airlie Birds between 2012 and 2018, forming part of the squad which won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Having linked up with Castleford upon departing the MKM Stadium at the end of the 2017 campaign, the prop has gone on to play 148 games in a Tigers shirt.

But having not featured in Super League yet this season, Cas announced he had been released from the remainder of his contract at The Jungle at the back end of last week.

And now, a return to West Hull has been rubber-stamped – penning a short-term deal with John Cartwright’s side.

Now 34, Watts’ senior career appearance tally already sits at 379 having donned a shirt for Hull KR, Gateshead Thunder (now Newcastle) and Doncaster as well as both Cas and FC.

The front-rower is a one-time England Knights international, and having signed his deal at the MKM Stadium, he said: “I’m incredibly excited to be back at Hull FC for the rest of the season – a club I hold close to my heart.

“I cannot wait to pull on the black and white jersey once again. It’s clear to see that the club is at the start of an exciting new project, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in that over the coming months.”

Watts becomes Hull’s second signing of the day, following on from the arrival of Australian forward Liam Knight, who had been a free agent after leaving NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Richie Myler, the club’s Chief Executive, added: “Liam (Watts) will bring us depth, experience, and most importantly, passion for our badge and our club.

“Having been here for a significant period of time previously, he knows what it means to represent this club, and also what it takes to wear the back and white jersey with pride.

“While Liam is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, there is no doubt that his experience and enthusiasm is a great asset for us to pick up – especially at this stage of the year when adding depth to your squad is incredibly difficult.

“We’re delighted to have him back with us in West Hull, and I’m excited to see what he can bring to us throughout the remainder of the season.”