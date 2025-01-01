Catalans Dragons’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including club legends
Catalans Dragons still await a first Super League title, but their progression since entering the competition back in 2006 has been clear for all to see: and they’ve been a home to some absolute icons along the way.
Below, we run through the Dragons‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-offs and Super 8s games included, but not games in The Qualifiers.
As you’d expect, matches in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.
Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…
* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024
10. Daryl Millard – 38
First Super League try for Catalans: Warrington Wolves 20-22 Catalans (03.04.2011 – Round 8)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Catalans (26.09.2014 – Preliminary SF)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 41 in 99 appearances
9. Damien Blanch – 42
First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 4-11 Harlequins (12.02.2011 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 60-16 Catalans (28.06.2013 – Round 20)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 46 in 75 appearances
8. Tony Gigot – 43
First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 58-16 Wigan Warriors (23.05.2015 – Round 15)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 30-10 Warrington Wolves (03.08.2019 – Round 24)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 49 in 143 appearances
7. Thomas Bosc – 48
First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 34-28 Catalans (26.02.2006 – Round 3)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 24-28 St Helens (18.03.2017 – Round 5)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 59 in 241 appearances
6. Justin Murphy – 49
First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 38-30 Wigan Warriors (11.02.2006 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 26-50 Wigan Warriors (20.09.2008 – Elimination SF)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 53 in 66 appearances
5. Tom Davies – 57
First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 14-40 Catalans (08.08.2020 – Round 8)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans (21.09.2024 – Round 27)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 63 in 109 appearances
4. Morgan Escaré – 58
First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 30-10 Bradford Bulls (23.03.2013 – Round 8)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 28-30 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (16.07.2016 – Round 22)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 64 in 91 appearances
3. Vincent Duport – 75
First Super League try for Catalans: Hull FC 10-10 Catalans (11.02.2007 – Round 1)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 26-25 Catalans (15.06.2018 – Round 18)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 87 in 198 appearances
2. Clint Greenshields – 81
First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 23-22 Huddersfield Giants (17.03.2007 – Round 6)
Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 20-27 Leeds Rhinos (21.09.2012 – Preliminary SF)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 86 in 146 appearances
1. Fouad Yaha – 91
First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 36-28 Catalans (03.05.2015 – Round 13)
Most recent Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 18-26 Wigan Warriors (31.08.2024 – Round 24)
Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 104 in 164 appearances
