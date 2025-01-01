Catalans Dragons’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including club legends

Catalans Dragons still await a first Super League title, but their progression since entering the competition back in 2006 has been clear for all to see: and they’ve been a home to some absolute icons along the way.

Below, we run through the Dragons‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-offs and Super 8s games included, but not games in The Qualifiers.

As you’d expect, matches in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024

10. Daryl Millard – 38

Daryl Millard in action for Catalans Dragons in 2013

First Super League try for Catalans: Warrington Wolves 20-22 Catalans (03.04.2011 – Round 8)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Catalans (26.09.2014 – Preliminary SF)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 41 in 99 appearances

9. Damien Blanch – 42

First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 4-11 Harlequins (12.02.2011 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 60-16 Catalans (28.06.2013 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 46 in 75 appearances

8. Tony Gigot – 43

Tony Gigot all smiles after scoring a try for Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend in 2019

First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 58-16 Wigan Warriors (23.05.2015 – Round 15)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 30-10 Warrington Wolves (03.08.2019 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 49 in 143 appearances

7. Thomas Bosc – 48

First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 34-28 Catalans (26.02.2006 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 24-28 St Helens (18.03.2017 – Round 5)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 59 in 241 appearances

6. Justin Murphy – 49

Justin Murphy scores a try for Catalans Dragons in 2007

First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 38-30 Wigan Warriors (11.02.2006 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 26-50 Wigan Warriors (20.09.2008 – Elimination SF)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 53 in 66 appearances

5. Tom Davies – 57

First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 14-40 Catalans (08.08.2020 – Round 8)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Hull FC 4-24 Catalans (21.09.2024 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 63 in 109 appearances

4. Morgan Escaré – 58

Morgan Escaré in action for Catalans Dragons in 2015

First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 30-10 Bradford Bulls (23.03.2013 – Round 8)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 28-30 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (16.07.2016 – Round 22)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 64 in 91 appearances

3. Vincent Duport – 75

First Super League try for Catalans: Hull FC 10-10 Catalans (11.02.2007 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Huddersfield Giants 26-25 Catalans (15.06.2018 – Round 18)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 87 in 198 appearances

2. Clint Greenshields – 81

Clint Greenshields in action for Catalans Dragons in 2010

First Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 23-22 Huddersfield Giants (17.03.2007 – Round 6)

Last Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 20-27 Leeds Rhinos (21.09.2012 – Preliminary SF)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 86 in 146 appearances

1. Fouad Yaha – 91

First Super League try for Catalans: Castleford Tigers 36-28 Catalans (03.05.2015 – Round 13)

Most recent Super League try for Catalans: Catalans 18-26 Wigan Warriors (31.08.2024 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Catalans in the summer era (all competitions): 104 in 164 appearances

READ NEXT: Super League 2025 squad numbers: Club-by-club guide