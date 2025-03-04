Hull FC have only named a 20-man squad for this Thursday’s clash with Leigh Leopards: with both Liam Knight and Liam Watts not included despite their arrivals this week.

The Black and Whites take on Adrian Lam’s unbeaten Leopards at the MKM Stadium in what will be a mouthwatering clash to kick off Round Four.

But Hull are already doing it tough on the injury front. Already without the likes of Zak Hardaker, Ligi Sao, Oliver Holmes and Davy Litten, there are several fresh injury blows for John Cartwright to contend with.

They include Ed Chamberlain and Denive Balmforth who drop out of the squad with head and hamstring issues respectively. Will Gardiner and Ryan Westerman also miss out.

And Knight is not yet cleared to be included in a 21-man squad despite his arrival – though Hull are hopeful he will be cleared to be added to their squad if his registration can be cleared. Cartwright has therefore left a space open in the hope of adding Knight to the mix.

Watts is also not included despite beginning training with Hull after signing a deal until the end of this season earlier this week.

One other recent arrival is included though: with Sam Eseh named in a squad this year for the first time after he joined on loan from Wigan Warriors. He looks set to go straight into the Hull 17 that will take on the Leopards.

Former Leigh captain John Asiata is also set to face his former club for the first time.

Hull squad: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Amir Bourouh, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Callum Kemp, Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchison, Sam Eseh.

