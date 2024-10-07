Super League veteran lands new off-field role after announcing playing retirement

Two-time Super League Grand Finalist Andrew Dixon has been appointed as Oldham’s head of performance following his retirement from playing.

The 34-year-old announced his decision to retire following the conclusion of Salford Red Devils’ 2024 campaign, bringing an end to a 16-year professional rugby league career.

Dixon, who made 248 career appearances for St Helens, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse and Salford, will join Oldham’s backroom staff later this month in the role of head of performance with Sean Long’s side.

Dixon has completed a degree in Sports Science and a Masters in Strength and Conditioning: and is currently tackling his PHD.

Dixon will link up with Oldham ahead of their return to the Championship in 2025, and the Manchester-born former back-rower says he is looking forward to working alongside his former St Helens team-mate Long again.

“The club has achieved a lot this year and establishing itself in the Championship is a really key thing now,” Dixon said.

“I’m going to be overseeing all the strength and conditioning and medical side of things, it’s something I’m really looking forward to and I’m excited to join a great club which is definitely on the up.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Sean over the last decade since playing with him at Saints.

“He was my coach at Salford as well and I’m hoping we can get the boys in the best possible shape and as fit as possible.

“The Championship is a really tough competition and one I’m familiar with as a player for Toronto and Toulouse.

“I’m looking forward to being part of something great here.”

Dixon replaces the departing Adam Simpson who worked with the Roughyeds through their 2024 League 1 title-winning campaign, with the Roughyeds saying he departs Boundary Park with the club’s ‘best wishes’.

