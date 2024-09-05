Wigan Warriors’ Brick Community Stadium will play host to the biggest game of the Super League season on Friday night, when the reigning champions host league leaders Hull KR.

And fittingly, a game which could go a long way to deciding whether or not the Warriors win another major trophy will take place just a day after the 25th anniversary of Wigan’s famous spiritual home hosting its last-ever match.

Today marks 25 years since Central Park opened its doors to spectators for the final time – and it was some way for the stadium to bow out.

With Wigan already confirming plans for Central Park to be sold in 1997, it looked as though they would leave the town at one stage, and move to nearby Bolton to ground-share with Bolton Wanderers. However, they ultimately – as we all know – eventually settled on moving in with Wigan Athletic at the ground we know today as the Brick Community Stadium.

That meant that come the culmination of the 1999 Super League season, Warriors fans knew they would be waving farewell to the club’s spiritual home.

The club christened their game with St Helens on September 5 ‘Farewell Sunday’, with supporters urged to turn up in numbers, pay their own farewell to Central Park – oh, and watch the greatest rivalry in rugby league in the process.

READ NEXT: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2025 including Leigh Leopards trio and Hull FC target

They were treated to a spectacular game, too. Over 18,000 piled into the ground – only 6,866 had watched them defeat Hull a fortnight earlier – to watch a thrilling game. The demand from the public was huge; Wigan had confirmed the game was a sell-out some three or four months before it took place, with the capacity limited due to safety regulations.

Wigan fans at the final game at Central Park.

Incredibly, the game was held just one day shy of the 97th anniversary of the first-ever match played at Central Park, when Wigan beat Batley on September 6, 1902.

The Warriors scored four tries, with Denis Betts, Gary Connolly, Jason Robinson and Paul Johnson crossing.

St Helens icon Tommy Martyn has the distinction of scoring the final try at Central Park, but it was a consolation for the visitors on the day, who were beaten 28-20. Andy Farrell scored the final points in the history of the stadium, kicking a late penalty to open up an eight-point lead.

Soon after, Wigan moved across the town to the-then named JJB Stadium and the rest, as they say, is history. Younger supporters could drive past the Tesco on the outskirts of town which is situated on the Central Park site these days and have no idea of the rugby league history which was played out there.

But Warriors supporters of a certain vintage will never forget what they saw at one of rugby league’s greatest and most iconic venues.

Wigan side for final Central Park game: Kris Radlinski, Jason Robinson, Gary Connolly, Paul Johnson, Danny Moore, Chris Chester, Gavin Clinch, Neil Cowie, Mark Smith, Terry O’Connor, Mick Cassidy, Denis Betts, Andy Farrell. Subs: Lee Gilmour, Tony Mestrov, Simon Haughton, Brett Goldspink.

What are your memories of Central Park? Let us know below in our all-new commenting community!

READ NEXT: Sione Mata’utia future update as St Helens coach makes recruitment admission