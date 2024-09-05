Sione Mata’utia future update as St Helens coach makes recruitment admission

St Helens coach Paul Wellens hasn’t ruled out making any more signings ahead of 2025 following the club’s recent recruitment activity: and has provided the latest regarding the future of Sione Mata’utia.

The Saints have announced three new recruits so far ahead of next season in the shape of NRL trio Tristan Sailor, Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy, with the latter being officially announced earlier this week.

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Murphy has signed a two-year contract with St Helens from 2025, having spent this season in the NRL with Sydney Roosters: and Wellens is finally glad to secure the services of Murphy, having tried to sign him as Regan Grace’s replacement a couple of years ago.

“Lewis is is someone who, when we lost Regan Grace a couple of years ago, we thought about whether there’d be an opportunity to get him and obviously he chose to take an opportunity in the NRL,” Wellens told Love Rugby League.

“But now he’s decided that he’s going to come back and we’re delighted that we’re the team he’s chosen to come and join.

“He’s an outstanding young man first and foremost, but also a great and hugely talented player as well and he’s got speed which any team would want in their outside backs: but it’s not just that, he’s a great kick target, I think he’s a really competent defender, a really competitive kid and he is really hungry to be successful.

“We’re obviously hugely motivated here as a club to get back to winning and his ambition shared ours.”

Saints’ recent flurry of transfer activity has delighted their supporters: and Wellens is pleased with how his backline is shaping up for 2025 with the additions of Sailor, Feldt and Murphy.

“Yeah absolutely,” Wellens continued. “Obviously we’ve still got players here, the likes of Jon Bennison, Owen Dagnall, Harry Robertson, Tee (Ritson) as well who are doing a good job so there’s going to be real competition within our backs for next year so I’m happy with the way things are shaping up.”

READ MORE: St Helens handed major Jack Welsby boost as likely return date confirmed

St Helens boss Paul Wellens provides update on Sione Mata’utia future

And when asked about how many more signings he envisages making ahead of next season, Wellens kept his cards close to his chest: but didn’t rule out making further additions.

“Just taking it as they come,” Wellens said. “Obviously I’ve already spoken about Sione Mata’utia and him maybe needing to make a decision around his future.

“When that decision is made, that may dictate whether we need to bring somebody in or not, so there’s little things like that at play which may force us into the market again but we’ll have to wait and see. Obviously our preferred option at this moment in time would be for Sione to stay but, again, we’ll wait and see how that pans out.

“Those conversations that we’re having are honest and open, and Sione understands that we need to be looking out there for potential replacements should he decide to move on and he understands that totally, so we’re not in fear that we’re going to get caught short there.

“We do understand that there does become a cut off point and decisions need to be made so both parties can move forward with whatever decision has been made so we’re very much on the same page as a club and as a player.”

Next up for the Saints is a clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon as Wellens’ side look to strengthen their play-off hopes.

READ NEXT: Lewis Murphy’s first words as Super League return for 2025 confirmed