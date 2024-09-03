Lewis Murphy’s first words as Super League return for 2025 confirmed

St Helens have confirmed the signing of English winger Lewis Murphy from NRL side Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal from 2025.

The 22-year-old becomes Saints’ third new recruit ahead of next season following the previous announcements of experienced Kyle Feldt and utility back Tristain Sailor, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League last week.

Murphy came through the academy at Wakefield Trinity, scoring 19 tries in 24 first-team appearances for the West Yorkshire club between 2023 and 2024.

And his impressive form for Wakefield earned him a move to the NRL with Sydney Roosters for 2024. Although he has yet to make an appearance in the NRL, he has been part of the Roosters’ squad this year and has been plying his trade for their New South Wales Cup side following his rehabilitation work after suffering ACL injury whilst playing for Trinity in 2023.

On securing Murphy’s services, Saints coach Paul Wellens said: “Lewis is an exciting young talent, coming through at Wakefield Lewis showed what he is capable of and deservedly got an opportunity to join the Roosters.

“I know he is a very hard-working and committed young man and desperate to get back to playing to show what he can do.

“We found out to our cost a couple of seasons ago how good he can be when he scored those four tries against us, and I’m sure he is going to thrive in our environment and will be a player that is going to excite fans.”

Lewis Murphy ‘excited’ to join St Helens as he reflects on spell in Australia

Murphy says he is excited by his move to St Helens: and believes he returns to Super League as a more developed player following his time in Australia.

He said: “I am so excited to be coming to join St Helens, but I am excited to showcase all I’ve learned and how I’ve developed as a player by being over here for here (Australia) too. I’m really keen to get playing some good rugby with Saints, can’t wait!

“When I first spoke to Wello (Wellens) and Mike (Rush, CEO) they were really welcoming and nice, and I can’t wait to meet up in person.

“As soon as I spoke to Wello he told me straight that at this club, we compete for silverware every year and we need to be up for every single trophy, and I’m ready for that – it’s what I want to do.

“I’ve loved my time in Australia, and I had to take the shot, I might have never got that opportunity again and I’ve learned so much. I think I’ll benefit from coming over and just growing as a person, being away from home, away from family. I think I’ve grown as an athlete and a rugby player too being in a different environment.

“I’m coming to make my own spot, hopefully, I can earn and keep that wing spot and have some good years there with the team.”

