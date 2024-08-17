Salford Red Devils’ bee, Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow kit: Ranking the greatest Magic Weekend kits in history

Magic Weekend has seen some absolutely beautiful kits throughout the years, as teams pull out all the stops for the showpiece event.

Since the event began in 2007, teams have released some stunning kits to celebrate the event and also to raise some crucial awareness for causes such as MND.

But with so many to choose from, which are the greatest of all time? With that thought in mind, here are our choices for the seven greatest Magic Weekend kits of all time.

7. Widnes Vikings – 2015

Widnes’ 2015 shirt (right) was inspired by Newcastle United

Kicking things off is Widnes’ jersey from the 2015 edition of Magic Weekend.

In the first year of the event at St James’ Park, the Vikings opted to pay homage with a lovely Newcastle United-esque black and white striped jersey inspired by the football club. A nice way to kick things off.

6. St Helens – 2024

Slotting into sixth place in this list, and the only entry from the 2024 edition, is Saints’ effort this year.

Despite initially releasing it with a typo on, this shirt is certainly a beauty! Turning away from the traditional Red Vee, the club have released a tidy bright blue strip for this year’s event at Elland Road.

5. Leigh Leopards – 2023

John Asiata and his teammates celebrate a try at Magic Weekend – Alamy

Garish, bright and fun. This kit represents everything Leigh Leopards are about.

Released in conjunction with Autism charity ‘A Team’, Leigh released this stunning multi-coloured kit, which included different coloured jigsaw pieces across the shirt. All profits raised also went to the charity in a lovely touch from the club.

4. Castleford Tigers – 2023

Suaia Matagi applauds the Castleford Tigers fans at Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend last year produced some of the best kit’s that Magic has ever seen, and this Castleford one was probably the pick of the bunch.

Designed as a tribute to legendary former player Tawera Nikau, this number certainly caught the eye with orange and white vee’s in different patterns in a retro design. Even non-Castleford fans would have been close to copping this one.

3. Salford Red Devils – 2018

Salford Red Devils in their iconic 2018 yellow bee kit

Salford love a special Magic Weekend kit, but we think their effort from 2018 is the pick of the bunch.Inspired by the ‘worker bee’ symbol of the city of Manchester, the shirt donned the image of the bee as well as some honeycomb shapes on a black and yellow jersey.

This colour scheme has been replicated multiple times by the club since, but this one sporting the bee really stands out.

2. Leeds Rhinos – 2022

Leeds Rhinos’ 2022 Magic Weekend kit was designed by Rob Burrow’s children

Designed by Macy and Maya Burrow, Leeds’ 2022 kit kicked off a wonderful tradition for the club. Inspired by the late, great Rob Burrow, the Rhinos’ iconic number seven Rob Burrow, this kit sported a huge blue number seven over an amber jersey.

In a fitting touch as well, the words ‘there’s only one Daddy Rob’ were sported on the back. A fitting touch to an absolute legend.

1. ISC Superhero kits – 2017

Coming in at the top of our list, and we might be slightly cheating with this one, is the ISC Superhero kits from 2017. Rather than picking out just one from this collection, we have grouped them all together as they were all iconic.

Each kit was inspired by a specific Marvel Superhero, and we just couldn’t separate them from one another. That’s why they top this list. We’d love for there to be a ‘theme’ brought back, rather than clubs doing their own thing and some not bothering at all.

Five clubs were involved in the superhero trend in 2017 at St James’ Park as follows:

Catalans Dragons: Iron Man

Hull FC: Hulk

Leeds Rhinos: Captain America

Wakefield Trinity: Spider-Man

Warrington Wolves: Thor

