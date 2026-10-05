England’s 23-man squad for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup is made up of players from 12 different clubs: and Wigan Warriors lead the way with seven inclusions.

Notably, just four Super League clubs see at least one of their players chosen by England’s new head coach Brian McDermott, who has put much of his faith in those currently playing Down Under.

Eight NRL clubs are represented among the 23, including new champions Sydney Roosters and the side they beat in the Grand Final, Newcastle Knights.

Super League’s new champions Wakefield Trinity do not have any representation, though McDermott has clarified this is due to a number of their stars being made unavailable for selection due to injury issues, with a number of them requiring operations.

Beaten Super League Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves have seen three of their stars make the cut: but hooker Danny Walker is not one of the trio.

Ranking England’s 23-man World Cup squad by club with Wigan’s septet leading the way

Seven of the 12 clubs on show in Mcdermott’s 23-man squad each have just a single representative, including the likes of Canberra Raiders with Morgan Smithies and St Helens with Jack Welsby.

All five clubs with two or more representatives were included in their domestic competition’s finals/play-offs at the end of the club season – including Wigan, who were beaten at the semi-final stage by eventual champions Wakefield.

The Warriors lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this term, with that shock defeat to Trinity denying them the opportunity to complete a historic treble.

Nonetheless, they are the most represented club in the England squad by some distance, with Harry Smith and Junior Nsemba among the seven men from the Cherry and Whites included.

Without further ado, here is a full ranking of selections in the 23 by club, listed from fewest to most…

12. Brisbane Broncos – 1

Ben Talty

= Canberra Raiders – 1

Morgan Smithies

= Canterbury Bulldogs – 1

Max King

= Gold Coast Titans – 1

AJ Brimson

= Newcastle Knights – 1

Dom Young

= St Helens – 1

Jack Welsby

= Wests Tigers – 1

Kai Pearce-Paul

5. Dolphins – 2

Herbie Farnworth, Morgan Knowles

= Hull KR – 2

Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten

= Sydney Roosters – 2

Victor Radley, Hugo Savala

2. Warrington Wolves – 3

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie, George Williams

1. Wigan Warriors – 7

Zach Eckersley, Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters