The list of St Helens players whose names have been circulated to Super League clubs as a transfer option for 2027 has grown – with forward Matt Whitley the latest on the list.

The Saints, with new head coach Kevin Walters and incoming head of recruitment Joey Walsh, appear to be planning a major squad overhaul as soon as possible.

A string of high-profile players have been offered up to clubs, and transfer activity is beginning to stir into life somewhat in that regard.

And Whitley is the latest player on the list, with Love Rugby League told his services have also been offered to clubs in recent days.

Matt Whitley offered to Super League clubs

Whitley is another who is only a short amount of time into an existing contract with the Saints. He signed a three-year deal at the end of last season, meaning he is under contract until the end of the 2028 campaign.

He featured in every single one of the Saints’ first 18 games in all competitions in 2026 up until a wrist injury ended his season prematurely.

However, his services have now been circulated to other clubs along with a string of frontline players that are picking up interest from rival teams.

Whitley has been a positive contributor for Saints in his three seasons with the club, and make a huge impact upon joining at the start of 2024 after leaving Catalans Dragons.

But he is another whose name has been tossed up to clubs. It has been stressed that the Saints are not necessarily deliberately looking to cut certain individuals, more attempting to free up cap space to allow Walters to conduct his own transfer business ahead of his first season in Super League.

And that is why so many of the Saints’ first-team players have been offered up to rivals.

St Helens exodus begins to ramp up

Whitley is, as mentioned, the latest in a growing line of players that has been offered to rival Super League clubs.

Love Rugby League has learned that London Broncos are weighing up a deal to sign forward Jacob Host, who only joined at the start of this season but appears to be facing an uncertain future.

Meanwhile, prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita has interest from at least two top-flight teams, while Tristan Sailor is in talks with several clubs over a possible exit from the Saints.

Should those players leave, it would free up significant salary cap room and overseas quota spots for the Saints to go back into the market and act.

Lewis Murphy, Joe Shorrocks and Deon Cross are also players that have been offered up.