Ranked: Every Super League team’s away record in 2024 after Hull KR’s dramatic win at Castleford Tigers

Hull KR are up to joint-fifth in the Super League ‘away table’ after Thursday evening’s dramatic 13-12 win at Castleford Tigers.

Willie Peters’ Robins dragged themselves over the line at the Jungle courtesy of Jez Litten’s late drop goal, surviving a scare just moments before the end of the Round 15 clash as Tigers ace Sylvester Namo knocked on trying to play the ball as they were lining up for Rowan Milnes to slot over a one-pointer and level things up,

KR had been 12-6 up at the break following tries from Tom Opacic & captain Elliot Minchella, which came after Sam Wood’s opener for the hosts.

But after Mikey Lewis had missed what appeared a routine conversion from a penalty in the second half for a high tackle on team-mate Litten, Cas hit back through former Robins playmaker Milnes, who executed a ‘show and go’ on Lewis to get over the whitewash.

Converting his own try, Milnes levelled things up at 12-12 with circa 20 minutes remaining, but despite having the momentum with them, the Fords couldn’t make it count and instead, Litten slotted over the all-important drop goal to take home the two competition points.

In the process, the Robins earned a fourth win away from home in the league this season, and a second in a row having been comfortable winners at London Broncos at the end of May.

There are still three sides in Super League without an away win this year, one being Thursday evening’s hosts Castleford. It is KR’s rivals Hull FC that have the outright worst away record, as we’ll detail below.

Ranked: Every Super League team’s away record in 2024

Below, we rank all 12 Super League clubs’ away records based upon points percentage on the road in the league in 2024: (‘Points picked up in away games’ / ‘Points available in away games played so far’) X 100.

To clarify, two competition points are on offer in each game so if a side’s record was ‘2/12’ for example, they’ve picked up two points on their travels from 12 available in six away games to date in 2024.

We’ve had to do it this way as not all clubs have played the same number of away games, with Leigh – as an example – currently in the midst of five consecutive away games as the pitch at the Leigh Sports Village is ripped up and relaid.

Without further ado…

Correct as of time of writing on June 20, 2024

12. Hull FC – 0/16 (0%)

11. London Broncos – 0/12 (0%)

10. Castleford Tigers – 1/12 (8.3%)

9. Catalans Dragons – 4/12 (33.3%)

8. Leeds Rhinos – 6/14 (42.9%)

= Leigh Leopards – 6/14 (42.9%)

6. Hull KR – 8/14 (57.1%)

= Salford Red Devils – 8/14 (57.1%)

4. Huddersfield Giants – 10/16 (62.5%)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8/12 (66.7%)

= St Helens – 8/12 (66.7%)

1. Wigan Warriors – 16/20 (80%)

