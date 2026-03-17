Dolphins prop Francis Molo has reportedly rejected advances from multiple Super League clubs to commit his future to the NRL side in 2027 and beyond.

Molo has been offered to English sides on multiple occasions in the past, including on several instances throughout the 2025 season. The forward ultimately made a mid-season switch from the Dragons to the Dolphins.

Molo, who has represented Queensland and Samoa throughout his career in the NRL, could have been the latest high-profile name to make the move to Super League had he agreed terms.

But the Courier Mail has reported that the prop has decided to turn down advances from England and Super League teams – as well as from multiple other NRL sides – in favour of a new deal with the Dolphins.

Molo is now expected to sign a two-year extension which would keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season, and would likely be his final contract in the NRL.

Three NRL teams were reportedly interested in Molo, with deals upwards of $650,000 (£487,000) on offer in Australia had he made the move. Instead, he will sacrifice around $200,000 to commit his future to the Dolphins long-term.

The 31-year-old made his debut in the NRL for Brisbane in 2014, before going on to make 70 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys. A switch to the Dragons followed in 22, before he moved to the Dolphins halfway through last season after falling out of favour at St George.

Molo has also played six times for Queensland at State of Origin level, and has been capped twice for Samoa at international level.

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