Leigh Leopards lose another two players to long-term injuries

Leigh Leopards’ injury woe has deepened after losing another two players.

Keanan Brand is set to miss a minimum of six weeks with an ankleinjury while the news is worse on Andy Badrock, who dislocated is shoulder and could miss the rest of the season depending on the severity of the injury, which will be confirmed through scans that will be received this week.

It’s rotten for the Leopards, who were already down to 19 available players for their Challenge Cup win over Hull FC, and have now lost another two. Thankfully, Matty Davis is available for selection after passing prolonged concussion protocols.

But there remains doubt over Owen Trout, who was withdrawn with a rib cartilage injury and has been rated as 50/50 by coach Adrian Lam for the trip to Wakefield Trinity later this week.

“It’s a hard job to coach,” Lam told Love Rugby League. Even when things are going really good, it’s a hard job to do. But it’s certainly harder when there’s so many things going on at the same time. But I know that deep down I’ve got to just persist and keep working through it, and we’re doing that.

“I don’t mean that to be negative, that’s just the reality of it. But in moments like this it shows character, and it shows there’s opportunity for players, there’s opportunity for me to think outside of the box too. What can we do different, what have we done that we could change next time, what can we do better?

“But also be excited about if we can find a win or two along the way in the next month, momentum and confidence can build whilst they come back, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Despite that, Lam is not intending to dip into the loan market to reinforce his squad.

“We’ve never looked at the loan market in my time here. Well, that’s not quite right, but I mean, of late. I’m a big believer that we use the squad that we have here, but we’re down to the bottom bare bones of that with all respect. It might be something that, I don’t even want to put it out there, but we should be okay.”

On Trout, Lam explained: “He came off and didn’t go back on as well because it was a risky play, so I will give him up to kick off to be right for that. If he plays, it’ll be great for us, and if he doesn’t, I’m not sure what we’re going to do, but we’ll sort our way through it.”

Joe Ofahengaue is expected to return in two weeks, while David Armstrong should be available a week later.