Reigning holders Hull KR will take on Super League newcomers York Knights in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The draw was conducted on BBC One primetime show Morning Live, with presenter Gethin Jones pitting the Super League champions against the side who defeated them in the opening round of this year’s competition. It is arguably the toughest available draw for York, who now face a daunting trip to Craven Park.

St Helens have been drawn at home, and they will face Joel Tomkins’ Catalans Dragons in a draw they will see as hugely favourable in their bid to lift the cup once again.

The tie of the round is arguably Wakefield Trinity hosting Wigan Warriors, with Daryl Powell’s side having to progress against the standout side of 2026 so far if they want to continue their Wembley dream.

Trinity are bidding to end a staggering 63-year wait to lift rugby league’s most prestigious trophy, having last won the Challenge Cup all the way back in 1963. Daryl Powell’s side caused the result of the round in the last 16 as they stunned Leeds Rhinos to progress through to the last eight.

The final tie of the four sees Warrington Wolves host Leigh Leopards in another mouthwatering clash, with the 2023 winners facing a trip to face Sam Burgess’ in-form wire to complete what promises to be a thrilling quarter-final draw.

The BBC will televise two of the four games across the weekend.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw (ties to be played weekend April 11-12)

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Hull KR v York Knights

More to follow.

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