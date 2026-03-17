Huddersfield Giants cup crowd confirmed as worrying precedent set

Huddersfield Giants’ Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR attracted a crowd of just over 2,500: with the majority of those away supporters – underlining the current struggles the club faces.

The Giants were well beaten by the reigning holders on Saturday afternoon at the Accu Stadium in West Yorkshire, with Rovers ultimately winning a one-sided game 52-12.

It was the latest setback for a Huddersfield side who have been savaged by injuries in the opening exchanges of the 2026 season. They were without over a dozen first-team players for the game against Hull KR, many of whom will remain unavailable for this Friday’s West Yorkshire derby at Bradford Bulls.

But it appears there are just as sizeable issues emerging off the field for Huddersfield, too. Their crowds have consistently been among Super League’s lowest for some time, but images which were posted on social media during Saturday’s game appeared to show a worryingly-low turnout of home support.

Huddersfield did not declare an official attendance figure at the game or in the hours after full-time on Saturday. However, Love Rugby League has had confirmation from the Rugby Football League of an unofficial number: 2,736.

Rovers had posted on social media on the morning of the fixture that they were taking over 2,000 fans to West Yorkshire for the latest game in their defence of the Challenge Cup. That means there were well under 1,000 home supporters inside the Accu Stadium for a fixture in rugby league’s most prestigious competition.

It is not the lowest crowd in recent seasons; just 1,673 fans watched them hammer Hull FC 50-6 in the same competition two years ago. But dating back to 2012, it is the third-lowest crowd that has been at the Accu for a game involving Huddersfield that was not impacted by Covid-19 regulations.

On the field, the Giants remain the only team this season without a win in Super League – and they will be looking to avoid a fifth successive defeat at Odsal Stadium on Friday. But off it, there appears to be just as big an issue for the club to solve.