Bradford Bulls have been handed a major boost ahead of Friday’s clash with Huddersfield as Jayden Nikorima has been declared fit – and the club are hopeful of new signings before then, too.

The Bulls are one of a number of clubs hit by injuries in the early stages of the new campaign, with a string of key men ruled out in the early weeks of the season.

However, one of them is set to provide boss Kurt Haggerty with a timely boost in the shape of half-back Nikorima. He featured in the club’s friendly matches before suffering a calf injury in the days leading up to their Challenge Cup clash at London. But now, Nikorima is ready to go, and he will make his competitive debut against the Giants this weekend.

“It’s massive,” the Bulls coach said of Nikorima’s possible inclusion. “He’s been like a big kid today around the place, he’s brought a bit of energy, we’ve celebrated him being back in the team.

“It’s big for the club, it’s big for the team, and what I would say is I’m not expecting too much magic from Jayden on his first game back, I just want him to defend well and take the line on.”

However, that has not stopped the Bulls from continuing their push on the recruitment front for new bodies. Haggerty has admitted in the past he has been on the lookout for fresh bodies – and insisted again on Tuesday afternoon that the search continues.

Perhaps more intriguingly, he admitted he was hopeful of new bodies.

“We’re looking, we’re actively looking,” Haggerty said. “I’m probably hoping to know more today and tomorrow, but yes, we are looking. If I can name 21, I’d be very, very happy.

“I’ve literally not been off the phone all morning, so I’m hopeful.”