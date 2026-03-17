Huddersfield Giants complete triple Leeds Rhinos loan swoop

Huddersfield Giants have secured three loan signings from Leeds Rhinos ahead of their Super League clash with Bradford Bulls this weekend.

Riley Lumb, Presley Cassell and Ned McCormack have all linked up with the Giants on short-term loans to help the Giants overcome their current injury woes, which last week saw them without 16 players from their 31-man first-team squad.

Winger Lumb scored 10 tries in 16 games for Leeds last year, but has lost his place in the side following the return of Maika Sivo. Similarly, Cassell was selected for Leeds’ opening-round defeat to Leigh Leopards but hasn’t played since. He has played nine games for the Rhinos so far.

Meanwhile, McCormack looks set to gain a Super League opportunity after catching the eye in his five appearances for the Rhinos, the last coming in their Challenge Cup victory over Widnes Vikings.

The Giants travel to Odsal on Friday, with Luke Robinson’s side looking for their first win of the season after suffering five straight defeats to start the campaign.

“It’s good to have the Rhinos lads on board,” Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said. “Three young and quality players, they add to the playing squad and will help us in our ultimate goal to have our players back on the field, we thank Leeds Rhinos for assisting us.

“They will help our head coach Luke Robinson in giving him options to pick from in a time where we have been blighted by injury, so that we are able to pick from a competitive squad to face Bradford.”

They take on a Bradford side that has won two of their opening five games of the season, beating Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique on home soil. The Giants will be able to call upon Zac Woolford this week, with the hooker passing his HIA protocols. Tanguy Zenon, cup tied last week, will also be available for selection.