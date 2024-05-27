Power Rankings: Warrington Wolves rise to summit, Keighley Cougars elevated, Leigh Leopards involved

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the opening 12 rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (27/05/2024)…

10. Widnes Vikings (DOWN 3)

Widnes are still third in the Championship table and only a point behind Sheffield Eagles in 2nd, which is higher up on the ladder than the vast majority would have expected them to be at this stage in the campaign. They move down in our rankings after a 28-20 defeat away in France against Toulouse Olympique, with the Vikings now having won just two of their last five.

9. Leigh Leopards (NEW)

We *think* this is the first time this year that Leigh have been named in our Power Rankings, and their inclusion comes on the back of a 16-10 win away against Huddersfield Giants. After a torrid start to the season, the Leopards have now won three of their last four with a draw against Castleford Tigers sandwiched in the middle of that run of form.

8. Toulouse Olympique (NEW)

Already mentioned, Toulouse are also new inclusions following that victory on home soil against Widnes. Again, we *think* it’s the first time that Olympique have been named in our Power Rankings this term. Sylvain Houles’ side are another who didn’t get off to a great start in 2024, but the French outfit have now won four of their most recent five.

7. St Helens (UP 2)

Saints – who have played a game more than 2nd-placed rivals Wigan Warriors – still sit top of the Super League table on points difference after a thumping 40-10 victory at home against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. Like Toulouse, Paul Wellens’ side have won four of their last five outings, and look to have gotten back on track following a blip against Hull KR earlier this month.

6. Sheffield Eagles (-)

Sheffield retained 2nd place in the Championship with a convincing 36-13 win at home against Dewsbury Rams on Friday evening, and though the Eagles have won just three of the last five in the league, it’s seven victories from their last nine games in all competitions when you include their success in the 1895 Cup. They have a Wembley trip to look forward to next month.

5. Oldham (DOWN 4)

For pretty much the first time this season, Oldham drop quite considerably. Sean Long’s side lost the first battle of the top two this year in League 1 on Sunday as they were beaten 28-18 by Keighley Cougars. Accordingly, the Roughyeds lose their 100% record and now sit 2nd in the table, two points behind their conquerors. They do though do have a game in hand on Keighley.

4. Keighley Cougars (UP 4)

Speaking of whom… Keighley rose to the League 1 summit with that win at Cougar Park and they rise quite substantially in our Power Rankings, too. They too have lost just once in the league so far this season, and have laid down a marker now. You do feel however that the Cougars may also need to win the reverse fixture if they are to finish top come the end of this season.

3. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Another week, another routine Wakefield win. Trinity remain 100% across all competitions this season after Sunday’s 30-6 win in Cumbria against Whitehaven. Following that defeat for Oldham, they’re now the only team with a 100% league record in any of the top three tiers and Daryl Powell’s side have a Wembley trip to look forward to next month in the 1895 Cup final.

2. Wigan Warriors (-)

Wigan would have moved top of the Power Rankings had it not been for another sterling performance in Super League over the weekend. We’ll get onto that, but the Warriors remain second on both the Super League ladder and in our rankings having comfortably picked up a seventh win in eight across all competitions as they beat Salford Red Devils 26-6 away from home.

1. Warrington Wolves (UP 3)

Warrington rise to the summit of our rankings having made a real statement with victory away against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening. Two of the Wolves’ three defeats this year have come against the Dragons, but they were tremendous in a 16-8 success in Perpignan. Sam Burgess’ side sit third on the Super League ladder, level on competition points with Wigan & Saints.