Power Rankings: Warrington climb, Hull KR drop down, Sheffield (still) flying high

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first eight rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway last month, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (22/04/2024)..

10. Oldham (-)

Oldham remain in 10th in our Power Rankings given the fact that Sean Long’s side didn’t have a game at the weekend, so they still have full momentum behind them.

The Roughyeds are flying high at the top of the League 1 table though, having won all four of their opening League 1 fixtures, with their last win coming last Sunday in a 46-10 mauling of Cornwall at Boundary Park, with Cian Tyrer scoring four tries.

9. St Helens (NEW)

St Helens celebrate a try against Hull FC

The Saints are back in our top 10 after returning to winning ways with an impressive 58-0 demolition of youthful Hull FC side at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Paul Wellens’ side dropped out of our Power Rankings last week after successive defeats, but they bounced back in style with a clinical and professional display against struggling Hull.

8. Hull KR (DOWN 6)

Rovers have fallen down six places after they were outplayed by Super League leaders Catalans Dragons in a 36-6 defeat in the south of France.

Willie Peters’ men went into the game in Perpignan in terrific form, having won five straight games in all competitions – but they fall down six places in our Power Rankings this week after tasting a heavy defeat across the Channel.

7. Keighley Cougars (UP 1)

Matt Foster’s side move up one place in our Power Rankings, with the Cougars going to the top of the League 1 table having won five from five – two points ahead of second-placed Oldham having played a game more.

Keighley may have not gone far in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup this year – but they couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to the league campaign, with their latest win coming in an 82-6 scoreline against the struggling Newcastle Thunder on Sunday.

6. Catalans Dragons (UP 1)

Catalans dropped down five places in Power Rankings last week after getting embarrassed by Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals – but they bounced back in emphatic fashion in their 36-6 win over Hull KR on Saturday night.

Steve McNamara’s side are currently top of the Super League ladder, having won seven from their opening eight matches.

5. Huddersfield Giants (UP 1)

Huddersfield have made a fine start to 2024 and climb two places in our Power Rankings following their 30-24 win over Leeds Rhinos, which was their first win at Headingley in six years.

The Giants have been impressive in some of their games so far in 2024, but consistency (or lack of) being an issue for them at times. They’ve won their last five games against London, Hull FC (twice), Catalans and Leeds. Ian Watson’s side face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium this Thursday.. Can they move further up our Power Rankings?

4. Wakefield Trinity (UP 1)

Daryl Powell’s outfit shoot up a place following their 34-14 win over Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon, with full-back Max Jowitt bagging a brace.

Wakefield’s win over Batley see them retain their place at the top of the Championship table, sitting just above Sheffield on points difference.

3. Warrington Wolves (UP 1)

Matty Nicholson of Warrington Wolves

It’s been a strong start to the Sam Burgess era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and they climb a place in our Power Rankings thanks to their 16-14 home victory over Leigh on Saturday.

Warrington have won six from their opening eight Super League matches, currently sitting fourth in the Super League table, and are in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, where they will meet the in-form Huddersfield. They face Salford away in Round 9 of Super League this weekend, can they climb even higher?

2. Sheffield Eagles (UP 1)

The mighty Eagles are continuing to fly high and are the highest placed club from the Championship or League 1 in our Power Rankings, moving up one place this week to second.

Mark Aston’s side picked up an astonishing 46-0 win at Halifax on Sunday, their fifth win in as many Championship games in 2024. We’ve got to give a shoutout to the Eagles for their run in the Challenge Cup too, falling short to Wigan in the sixth round, putting up a good effort against the world champions.

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Matt Peet’s side have retained top spot in our Power Rankings thanks to a comfortable 36-14 win over Castleford at the DW Stadium – the Warriors’ second win over the Tigers in six days.

Wigan, who won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in February, sit third in the Super League table, only behind leaders Catalans by two points but with a game in hand which is against Leigh. It has been an impressive start to 2024 for the Warriors, who have only lost one game since last July.

