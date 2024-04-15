Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the first seven rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway last month, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (15/04/2024)..

10. Oldham (NEW)

Oldham have returned to our top 10 in our Power Rankings, with Sean Long’s side flying high at the top of the League 1 table, having won all four of their opening League 1 fixtures.

The Roughyeds’ latest win came on Sunday in a 46-10 mauling of Cornwall at Boundary Park, with Cian Tyrer scoring four tries.

DON’T MISS: Super League Casualty Ward featuring every club, timeframes and expected returns

9. Widnes Vikings (UP 1)

The Vikings have climbed a piece following their impressive 40-14 victory over Halifax Panthers on home soil on Sunday afternoon.

Allan Coleman’s side are currently sit second in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Wakefield Trinity. We know it’s still very early days in the season – but Widnes have made a good start, beating Barrow, Swinton, Dewsbury and Halifax in their opening four games of the campaign.

8. Keighley Cougars (UP 1)

Matt Foster’s side move up one place in our Power Rankings, with the Cougars currently second in the League 1 table having won four from four, being just behind leaders Oldham via points difference.

Keighley may have not gone far in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup this year – but they couldn’t have dreamt for a better start to the league campaign, with their latest win coming against North Wales Crusaders in a 22-6 scoreline on Sunday.

7. Catalans Dragons (DOWN 5)

Alrix Da Costa in action for Catalans Dragons

Catalans were flying high in second in our Power Rankings but Steve McNamara’s side have dropped down five places this week after they were stunned by Huddersfield Giants 34-6 in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

It was definitely an off day from the Dragons, who are currently top of the Super League ladder after seven rounds, winning six of them.

EXCLUSIVE: How tough times as a player shaped Steve McNamara’s success at Catalans Dragons

6. Huddersfield Giants (UP 2)

Huddersfield have made a fine start to 2024 and climb two places in our Power Rankings following their impressive win in the south of France on Saturday, knocking Super League leaders Catalans out of the Challenge Cup.

The Giants have been impressive in some of their games so far in 2024, but consistency (or lack of) being an issue for them at times. They’ve won their last four games against London, Hull FC (twice) and Catalans. Ian Watson’s side face the Leeds at Headingley this Friday.. Can they move further up our Power Rankings?

5. Wakefield Trinity (UP 2)

Daryl Powell’s outfit shoot up two places following their 50-6 demolition of York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, with Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley bagging four tries.

Wakefield‘s win over York see them retain their place at the top of the Championship table, sitting just above Widnes and Sheffield on points difference.

4. Warrington Wolves (UP 2)

George Williams (left) and Lachlan Fitzgibbon (right) celebrate Warrington’s victory at St Helens

It’s been a good start to the Sam Burgess era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and they move up two places in our Power Rankings thanks to a superb 31-8 victory over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Warrington have won five from their opening seven Super League matches, currently sitting second in the Super League table, and are now in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, where they will meet Huddersfield. They face Leigh in Round 8 of Super League this weekend, can they climb even higher?

RELATED: Ben Currie injury update as Warrington coach Sam Burgess hails Matty Ashton’s acrobatic try

3. Sheffield Eagles (UP 1)

The mighty Eagles are continuing to fly high and are the highest placed club from the Championship or League 1 in our Power Rankings, moving up one place this week to third.

Mark Aston’s side picked up a 22-4 win at Swinton on Sunday, their fourth win of the Championship campaign so far. We’ve got to give a shoutout to the Eagles for their run in the Challenge Cup too, falling short to Wigan in the sixth round, putting up a good effort against the world champions.

2. Hull KR (UP 1)

The red, red Robins go bob, bob, bobbin’ along to second place in our Power Rankings after beating Leigh 26-14 in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, their fifth straight win in all competitions.

It has been a tremendous start to the season for Hull KR, with Willie Peters’ side sat in fourth in the Super League table, having won five games from seven so far. They have been drawn against Wigan in the semi-finals of the Cup.

RELATED: 5 standout players as Hull KR beat Leigh Leopards to seal Challenge Cup semi-final spot

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Matt Peet’s side have retained top spot in our Power Rankings thanks to a 60-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers at the Jungle in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Wigan, who won the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in February, sit third in the Super League table, only behind leaders Catalans by two points but with a game in hand, which is against Leigh. It has been an impressive start to 2024 for the Warriors, who have only lost one game since last July.

READ NEXT: St Helens boss Paul Wellens provides latest on duo injured in Warrington Wolves defeat