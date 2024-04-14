Warrington Wolves: Ben Currie injury update as Sam Burgess hails Matty Ashton’s acrobatic try

Warrington Wolves forward Ben Currie will see a specialist on Monday regarding his pectoral injury, coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

England international Currie sat out of Warrington‘s impressive 31-8 win over St Helens in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with a pectoral injury.

“It’s a funny one, he’ll see a specialist on Monday,” Burgess said when asked about Currie’s injury.

“He’s been a huge part of our success and growth so we missed him, but I thought (Jordy) Crowther was immense, (Joe) Philbin, everyone did a good job.

“With Ben I don’t know about that one, we are taking it a week at a time with him so hopefully it’s nothing too serious, but we’ll just have to just wait and see.

“I think we came through (the St Helens game) relatively okay, just got the bumps and bruises, nothing drastic.”

Warrington scored four unanswered tries in the second half to see off the Saints, setting up a semi-final clash with Huddersfield Giants, who recorded an equally as impressive 34-6 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday.

The standout moment of Warrington’s win was Matty Ashton’s acrobatic finish in the corner – something he practises on a weekly basis.

“Some try, wasn’t it?” Burgess beamed. “He practises really hard at that, it’s not just fluke.

“He was out there a couple of days ago doing 50 or 60 of them after training. He puts a mat out and practises, so for any young kinds who want to improve, it shows that practice works.”

RELATED: 5 standouts as Warrington Wolves beat St Helens to reach Challenge Cup semi-finals

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess proud of ‘team performance’ in win at St Helens

Burgess said he was proud of his entire team’s effort and desire at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with praise for star man George Williams.

“I’m really pleased for the team,” Burgess added. “I think they deserved the reward of the win, Saints are a champion side, very physical, so we knew we were going to have to be good to come here and get the win so I was proud of the efforts, there were some good moments.

“Saints were good but I thought we won a few 50-50s which we worked hard on, George Williams made a try saving play in the first half on (Lewis) Dodd I think it was. Those moments are really big in the context of the game. I think going in 7-6 (up) at half-time made a bit of a difference. Overall, it was a great team performance and that’s what we were after.

“George has been good since he’s been back and he is only going to get better the more time he’s out there, I think Leon (Hayes) complements him and Danny (Walker) was good today. They were all good, it was a good team performance.”

READ NEXT: St Helens boss Paul Wellens provides latest on duo injured in Warrington Wolves defeat