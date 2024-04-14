5 standouts as Warrington Wolves beat St Helens to reach Challenge Cup semi-finals

Warrington Wolves will face Huddersfield Giants in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup following an impressive 31-8 win at St Helens.

The Wolves were 7-6 to the good at the break thanks to a drop goal from George Williams just before the half-time hooter.

And it was all Warrington in the second half, with Sam Burgess’ side scoring four unanswered tries through Matty Ashton, Connor Wrench, James Harrison and George Williams to secure a surprisingly comfortable victory.

Love Rugby League has highlighted the impressive performances of five individuals from the game, and they are all wearing primrose and blue this week..

George Williams

The England captain was superb throughout the game for Warrington and guided his side around the field very well.

Williams’ kicking game is amongst the best in the competition and that really got the Wire on the front foot when he had the ball in his hand. He even came up with a try saving play in the first half, so it was a very high quality performance from Williams.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon

The Australian back-rower has hit the ground running following his arrival at Warrington from the NRL, and is producing solid displays in both attack and defence.

Fitzgibbon is an aggressive player, but he channels his aggression in the right way and doesn’t seem to go overboard in the sense that he concedes penalties. The former Newcastle Knights man knows how to run a good line, too.

Danny Walker

The 24-year-old played a key role in Warrington’s win, helping control the game alongside his half-backs Williams and Leon Hayes with his ruck speed.

Walker seems to have taken on more of a role as one of Warrington’s leaders in recent times, and is flourishing now under head coach Sam Burgess.

Leon Hayes

The little dynamo has a bright future ahead of him, that’s for sure. He’s one of the smallest players in Super League at just 5ft 4in – but nothing seems to faze him in defence even though he gets a lot of traffic thrown his way.

You can see his combination with George Williams getting better with each game that they play. They were really good today, and it’s great to see an academy product being given the chance to shine at his hometown club.

James Harrison

Harrison has been one of the leading front-rowers for Warrington this season and has taken his game to another level in 2024, emerging as a real pack leader for the Wolves.

The Yorkshireman made his international debut for England in last year’s mid-season test win over France, and you’d suspect more caps will be coming his way if he carries on in this rich vein of form.

