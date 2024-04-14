Challenge Cup semi-finals draws made with Wembley in sight
The semi-final draws for the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups have been made, with Wembley just 80 minutes away.
The draw took place at half-time oft he last-eight clash between St Helens and Warrington on Sunday afternoon, live on BBC Two.
Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals draw
St Helens women v York Valkyrie
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
Men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals
Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens or Warrington Wolves
More to follow.