Challenge Cup semi-finals draws made with Wembley in sight

The semi-final draws for the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups have been made, with Wembley just 80 minutes away.

The draw took place at half-time oft he last-eight clash between St Helens and Warrington on Sunday afternoon, live on BBC Two.

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals draw

St Helens women v York Valkyrie

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens or Warrington Wolves

More to follow.