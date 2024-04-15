Warrington Wolves quartet included in Challenge Cup Team of the Week

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals didn’t disappoint, with four Super League clubs now just 80 minutes away from the final at Wembley.

Huddersfield, who stunned Catalans in the south of France, will face Warrington in the semi-finals, with the latter producing a convincing win at St Helens.

Wigan enjoyed a heavy victory over a depleted Castleford side. The Warriors will face Hull KR in the semis, with the Robins beating Leigh in a rematch of last year’s final.

There were a number of standout performers across the quarter-finals – here are our picks: with the four semi-finalists all involved..

1. Jake Connor

Connor played an influential role in Huddersfield‘s impressive 34-6 win over Super League leaders Catalans in Perpignan. The 29-year-old racked up a personal tally of 14 points, having scored a try and kicked five goals.

2. Joe Burgess

Burgess has enjoyed a fine start to life at Hull KR. The flying Budgie bagged a brace in the Robins’ 26-14 win over Leigh on Saturday, including a stunning 90-metre solo effort.

3. Kevin Naiqama

Naiqama was included in our Super League Team of the Week from Round 7 – and we said it then – he is like a fine wine. The former Fiji captain is one of the oldest players in Super League at 35, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. He produced another big display in Huddersfield‘s victory on Saturday.

4. Esan Marsters

The Cook Islands international has been included in our Team of the Week on a couple of occasions now.. Love Rugby League is quickly becoming the Esan Marsters fan club, it seems. The Huddersfield ace got on the scoresheet again at the weekend.

5. Liam Marshall

Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR tries for Marshall in Wigan‘s 60-6 demolition of a depleted Castleford side. The 27-year-old winger is a mainstay in Matt Peet’s side, and has developed into somewhat of a leader at the Warriors.

6. George Williams

Williams is one of the best players on these shores, without a doubt. The England skipper produced another masterclass in Warrington‘s 31-8 win at St Helens on Sunday evening.

7. Mikey Lewis

Lewis is another player who has made our Team of the Week a couple of times already this year. The England international is a crucial cog in the Rovers machine these days, and was superb with the ball in hand in Hull KR‘s 26-14 win over Leigh.

8. James Harrison

Warrington‘s forward pack have had to come to the fore in recent weeks due to the absence of Paul Vaughan (suspension) and Zane Musgrove (injury), with Harrison emerging as a leader in the Wire’s pack. He was outstanding again in Warrington’s big win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

9. Danny Walker

Walker is another player who has become a real leader for Sam Burgess’ side in recent times. The England international played massive minutes in Warrington‘s win over Saints, and is starting to control games with his ruck speed.

10. Tyler Dupree

Dupree boosted Wigan in their win over Castleford upon his return from suspension. The England international played around 53 minutes in the game – impressive minutes for a front-rower of his size – he’s got a brilliant engine.

11. Dean Hadley

Hadley is probably one of the most underrated forwards in Super League. He very rarely sees his name in the headlines for flashy plays, but he is an absolute grafter in defence. He was tremendous in KR’s win over Leigh.

12. Junior Nsemba

The rise of Nsemba continues. The towering 19-year-old impressed upon coming off the bench for Wigan in their mauling of the Tigers, and could be set for a starting role in the coming weeks given the injury to veteran Willie Isa.

13. Jordy Crowther

Crowther is similar to Hadley, he’s probably not going to get many man of the match awards in that star-studded Warrington team – but his work rate in attack and defence is remarkable. The Yorkshireman gets through heaps of work in every match he plays. He produced a big display in Wire’s win at Saints.

