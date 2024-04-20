The Wigan Warriors goal-kicking reins have been permanently handed to Adam Keighran, with Harry Smith stood down from the role, boss Matt Peet has confirmed.

Smith – who came under fire for his precision with the boot at times last year – had converted 29 of his 47 attempts across all competitions prior to last night’s Super League Round 8 clash with Castleford Tigers, missing six of 12 in last weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against the same opponents

To the surprise of those in attendance at the DW Stadium for last night’s game, Australian off-season recruit Keighran – who was Catalans Dragons’ number one kicker in 2023 – stepped up to convert when Bevan French’s try opened the scoring early on.

Wigan Warriors’ goal-kicking stance confirmed by head coach Matt Peet

Smith did resume kicking duties once Keighran had been withdrawn in the second half, but Peet confirmed post-match that the Australian ace would be handed the role on a permanent basis from now on.

The Warriors boss – having seen 12 points earned with the boot overall in a 36-14 win – said: “It’s not a headache at all. I’ve made the decision to give Adam the goal-kicking and that’s how it’ll stay.

“It’s funny how I changed it and then Adam gets a bang, so Harry ends up kicking and kicks really well. We’re blessed and we’re fortunate, those two work really hard together and are very good friends. They work daily together on their goal-kicking.

“I had the conversation with Harry this week and he was really positive about giving Adam an opportunity. He’s seen the work that Adam’s doing and the quality that Adam has been delivering in practice, so we’re in good shape, I like it.”

Peet also confirmed that there was nothing to worry about where Keighran’s knock was confirmed. The centre left the field 49 minutes and didn’t returned, though his withdrawal was solely a precaution.

“I was just going to see how the game unfolded, but that opportunity presented itself,” said Peet.

“It was a bit of a bang for Adam, so it was just an easy time to get Zach (Eckersley) on. If Zach wasn’t on the bench, Adam could’ve played on ultimately.”

