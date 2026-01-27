Oldham Athletic have expressed their disappointment at Championship side Oldham’s comments over their supposed inability to be able to play fixtures at Boundary Park.

The town’s two big sporting sides share usage of the stadium, but Oldham’s rugby league team moved their Challenge Cup tie with Orrell to Stalybridge after insisting they were told they could only play at Boundary Park under certain conditions moving forwards.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that Oldham chairman Bill Quinn has been banned from the stadium by the football club, something the rugby league team confirmed in a statement explaining the Boundary Park situation.

But the Latics have firmly denied any suggestions that the stadium is off-limits to the Roughyeds, stating it was available for the Challenge Cup game and remains available for their next game. They are next at home in the Championship on February 20 against Widnes – and have already confirmed their next cup tie with Dewsbury will be played at Bower Fold instead.

In a strongly-worded statement, Oldham Athletic insisted: “The Board of Oldham Athletic wishes to formally express its disappointment at the recent statement issued by Oldham RLFC (“ORLFC”) on 24 January 2026.

“OAFC would like to make it absolutely clear that Boundary Park was available to ORLFC on Sunday 25 January, in line with the terms and conditions of the Ground Share Agreement that exists between the two clubs and is fully available and ready to host ORLFC’s next match, as required.

“In relation to the matters raised in ORLFC’s statement, OAFC confirms that it has always acted in good faith and in accordance with its obligations to ORLFC.

“OAFC will continue to engage with ORLFC constructively through the proper channels whilst respecting the duties of confidentiality required by the Ground Share Agreement. OAFC reserves its rights accordingly.”

The situation appears to be some way from resolution, with the two clubs now publicly releasing statements concerning the other.