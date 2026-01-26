Toulouse lock in 2026 squad numbers as Olympique prepare for Super League return

Toulouse Olympique have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with plenty of top-flight experience in their ranks as they prepare for a Super League return.

Having won the Championship last autumn, Toulouse were selected for promotion up into a newly-expanded 14-club Super League via selection by an independent panel.

The French outfit have only played in Super League once previously, in 2022, but 13 of the 29 players that have received shirts from head coach Sylvain Houles this year have played in the top tier previously.

That tally includes full-back Olly Ashall-Bott (#1), half-back Jake Shorrocks (#7), prop Tyler Dupree (#23).

Dupree has joined Olympique on a season-long loan from Wigan Warriors, joining a forward pack which includes Super League alumni Joe Cator (#15), Joe Bretherton (#16) and Rob Butler (#17).

French internationals Paul Marcon (#4) Maxime Stefani (#11), Mathieu Jussaume (#12) and Anthony Marion (#13) along with Benjamin Laguerre (#5) all have Super League experience, but only with Toulouse back in 2022.

Marion is Olympique’s captain, while former Catalans Dragons duo Lambert Belmas (#8) and Cesar Rouge (#29) both also star in Houles’ squad for 2026.

There is NRL experience in the shape of both Brendan Hands (#9) and Lebanon international James Roumanos (#10).

And the international experience far from ends there: Thomas Lacans (#6), Romeo Tropis (#19) and Mathieu Pons (#28) all have caps for France, with Cook Islands pair Paul Ulberg and Reubenn Rennie taking shirts two and three respectively.

Calum Gahan (#14), Henry O’Kane (#22) and Luke Polselli (#25) all hail from Down Under but have represented Scotland, Ireland and Italy respectively via their heritage.

Rounding things off, Jamaica international Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace takes #20 having seen his loan move from Hull KR turned permanent ahead of 2026.

Wallace spent two years as a KR player, but never registered a first-team appearance for the Robins, and still awaits his Super League debut.

With 29 shirts dished out in total, Toulouse’s squad numbers for the 2026 campaign can be seen in full below.

Toulouse Olympique’s 2026 squad numbers

1. Olly Ashall-Bott

2. Paul Ulberg

3. Reubenn Rennie

4. Paul Marcon

5. Benjamin Laguerre

6. Thomas Lacans

7. Jake Shorrocks

8. Lambert Belmas

9. Brendan Hands

10. James Roumanos

11. Maxime Stefani

12. Mathieu Jussaume

13. Anthony Marion (Captain)

14. Calum Gahan

15. Joe Cator

16. Joe Bretherton

17. Rob Butler

18. Baptiste Rodriguez

19. Romeo Tropis

20. Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace

21. Ellis Gillam

22. Henry O’Kane

23. Tyler Dupree

24. Pierre-Jean Lima

25. Luke Polselli

26. Trevor Chiffolleau

27. Hugo Garrigues

28. Mathieu Pons

29. Cesar Rouge