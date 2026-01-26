Toulouse lock in 2026 squad numbers as Olympique prepare for Super League return
Toulouse Olympique have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with plenty of top-flight experience in their ranks as they prepare for a Super League return.
Having won the Championship last autumn, Toulouse were selected for promotion up into a newly-expanded 14-club Super League via selection by an independent panel.
The French outfit have only played in Super League once previously, in 2022, but 13 of the 29 players that have received shirts from head coach Sylvain Houles this year have played in the top tier previously.
That tally includes full-back Olly Ashall-Bott (#1), half-back Jake Shorrocks (#7), prop Tyler Dupree (#23).
Dupree has joined Olympique on a season-long loan from Wigan Warriors, joining a forward pack which includes Super League alumni Joe Cator (#15), Joe Bretherton (#16) and Rob Butler (#17).
French internationals Paul Marcon (#4) Maxime Stefani (#11), Mathieu Jussaume (#12) and Anthony Marion (#13) along with Benjamin Laguerre (#5) all have Super League experience, but only with Toulouse back in 2022.
Marion is Olympique’s captain, while former Catalans Dragons duo Lambert Belmas (#8) and Cesar Rouge (#29) both also star in Houles’ squad for 2026.
There is NRL experience in the shape of both Brendan Hands (#9) and Lebanon international James Roumanos (#10).
And the international experience far from ends there: Thomas Lacans (#6), Romeo Tropis (#19) and Mathieu Pons (#28) all have caps for France, with Cook Islands pair Paul Ulberg and Reubenn Rennie taking shirts two and three respectively.
Calum Gahan (#14), Henry O’Kane (#22) and Luke Polselli (#25) all hail from Down Under but have represented Scotland, Ireland and Italy respectively via their heritage.
Rounding things off, Jamaica international Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace takes #20 having seen his loan move from Hull KR turned permanent ahead of 2026.
Wallace spent two years as a KR player, but never registered a first-team appearance for the Robins, and still awaits his Super League debut.
With 29 shirts dished out in total, Toulouse’s squad numbers for the 2026 campaign can be seen in full below.
Toulouse Olympique’s 2026 squad numbers
1. Olly Ashall-Bott
2. Paul Ulberg
3. Reubenn Rennie
4. Paul Marcon
5. Benjamin Laguerre
6. Thomas Lacans
7. Jake Shorrocks
8. Lambert Belmas
9. Brendan Hands
10. James Roumanos
11. Maxime Stefani
12. Mathieu Jussaume
13. Anthony Marion (Captain)
14. Calum Gahan
15. Joe Cator
16. Joe Bretherton
17. Rob Butler
18. Baptiste Rodriguez
19. Romeo Tropis
20. Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace
21. Ellis Gillam
22. Henry O’Kane
23. Tyler Dupree
24. Pierre-Jean Lima
25. Luke Polselli
26. Trevor Chiffolleau
27. Hugo Garrigues
28. Mathieu Pons
29. Cesar Rouge