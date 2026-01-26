Louis Senior has not had a fresh contract offer tabled his way by Castleford yet, but has vowed to do all he can to earn a new deal and stay with the Tigers beyond this year.

Three-time Ireland international Senior – who will turn 26 in May – has been with Cas since April 2024.

First joining on loan from fellow Super League side Huddersfield Giants, and reuniting with twin brother Innes in the process, he then penned a two-year deal to make that switch permanent.

Twin Innes has since moved on to pastures new by joining Leigh Leopards, but Louis remains under contract at The Jungle until the end of 2026: and that’s where he wants to stay.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Louis Senior issues update on Castleford Tigers future as honest admission made

Outside-back Senior has scored seven tries in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers to date.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this month, he confirmed: “I’ve not got a deal sorted for next year yet, so I’ve just got to play as well as I can and do everything that I can to try and earn one.

“I’m enjoying it at Cas, I like Carry (Ryan Carr, head coach) and all the boys, so I’d be happy to stay.

“I think he (Carr) is a great coach. There’s not much grey area with him, you know what you need to do for him. He’s a real smart coach and I’ve got nothing but praise for him so far, I think he’s been good for us.

“I suppose it just depends on the player (as to when contract discussions start), but I’ve just got to play well now whenever I get an opportunity and we’ll go from there.”

Having featured on the wing for much of his career to date, Senior spent a large chunk of 2025 in the centres, and that’s where he has slotted in for both of their pre-season friendlies so far: beating a youthful Leeds Rhinos side before losing at St Helens.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m fighting for a spot in the team, I’ve just got to do everything that I can do to the best of my ability every week.

“I’ve been training well, so now it’s about trying to put my best foot forward and get in the team.

“I’m happy with either (centre or wing), but probably more centre at the minute, it’s something I’m enjoying.

“It’s a bit of a change, but it’s somewhere I think I can play well in, and I’ve been training at centre all the way through pre-season.”