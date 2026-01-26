Leigh boss Adrian Lam has addressed the abuse allegations made against Tesi Niu earlier this month for the first time, and has reiterated the Leopards’ stance that internal processes have been followed with support provided.

On the evening of January 3, images circulated online with accusations of alleged physical abuse made against Niu by – according to the text which accompanied the pictures – his partner.

Those images, which displayed the bruises caused by an alleged assault, were first shared on Niu’s own Instagram stories: with the individual that posted them claiming to be his partner.

The Tongan international swiftly deleted his Instagram and Facebook profiles, and four days later, Leigh released a statement from owner Derek Beaumont on the matter.

Leigh Leopards coach addresses Tesi Niu situation as new season approaches

In that statement, Beaumont wrote that Niu’s Instagram account had been “accessed externally and without his knowledge or consent”, adding that Leigh were “instantly aware” of the situation and had followed established welfare procedures.

The statement also saw Beaumont confirm he had spoken to both Niu and partner Kiana, as well as with the club’s Player Welfare Manager (Ste Maden) and head coach Lam, being “completely satisfied that they (Niu and Kiana) were both being fully supported”.

Beaumont stated there had been “no official complaint to the club regarding the player nor to any relevant authorities”, asking for trust in the club’s processes.

Head coach Lam spoke to the media for the first time since the images were shared on Monday during Leigh’s pre-season media day, but did not wish to add to that statement.

He said: “It’s not something that I really want to make a comment on, to be honest with you.

“The club has brought out a statement about that, and we’ve moved on from that.”

Niu – who joined Leigh ahead of the 2025 campaign from NRL outfit the Dolphins – will remain a part of the Leopards’ squad for the upcoming campaign, and is expected to feature in Friday night’s pre-season friendly away at Warrington Wolves.

Lam continued: “Tesi’s been really focused at training, he’s at the next level that I haven’t seen him at (before) at the moment.

“We’ve just got to support that process.”