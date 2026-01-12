Success for clubs is often solely measured by how many trophies they can win: but in-house, it’s all the more pleasing if silverware can be earned by a squad which includes homegrown talent aplenty.

Every player that makes it to Super League has come on their own journey, and most have progressed through the youth system of at least one professional club.

But which clubs head into 2026 with the most youth products they’ve brought through in their ranks?

Well, we’ve gone through each Super League club’s squad numbers and picked out their youth products. Notably, Catalans, Leigh, Toulouse and York haven’t revealed their squad numbers for the new campaign just yet, so we’ve used their squads from last season.

It’s also worth noting that there are a handful in the list who played their youth rugby for numerous clubs, like Jarrod O’Connor who joined Leeds from Widnes as a teenager. We’ve allowed him to count on the Rhinos’ tally because he played at academy level for them.

Without further ado, here is that ranking in full…

14. Leigh Leopards – 1

Frankie Halton in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Frankie Halton

13. York – 3

Brad Ward, Myles Harrison, Jack Brown

12. Bradford Bulls – 6

Ethan Ryan, Rowan Milnes, Luke Hooley, Alfie Leake, Jamie Gill, Cameron Bate

= Hull KR – 6

Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Louix Gorman, Harvey Horne, Zach Fishwick, Frankie Dearlove

10. Castleford Tigers – 8

Jason Qareqare scores a try for Castleford Tigers in 2025

Joe Westerman, Fletcher Rooney, Jason Qareqare, Jenson Windley, Sam Hall, Alfie Lindsey, Cain Robb, George Hill

= Wakefield Trinity – 8

Max Jowitt, Oli Pratt, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jay Pitts, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Ellis Lingard

8. Catalans Dragons – 13

Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Yacine Ben Abdeslem, Clement Martin, Leo Darrelatou, Ugo Tison, Lenny Marc

= Huddersfield Giants – 13

Sam Hewitt, Fenton Rogers, Matty English, George King, Kieran Rush, George Flanagan Jr, Jack Billington, Connor Carr, Jacob Algar, Archie Sykes, Marshall Land, Logan Blacker, Olly Russell

6. Toulouse Olympique – 14

Toulouse Olympique captain Anthony Marion and head coach Sylvain Houles lift the Championshipp trophy following their triumph in the second tier’s 2025 Grand Final at York

Matthieu Jussaume, Paul Marcon, Maxime Stefani, Anthony Marion, Baptiste Rodriguez, Paolo Dall’Asta, Benjamin Laguerre, Dimitri Biscarro, Pierre-Jean Lima, Thomas Lacans, Matteo Stefani, Romeo Tropis, Trevor Chiffoleau, Hugo Garrigues

5. Leeds Rhinos – 15

Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O’Connor, Tom Holroyd, Kallum Watkins, Cameron Smith, Max Simpson, Presley Cassell, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton

= St Helens – 15

Jack Welsby, Harry Robertson, Mark Percival, Deon Cross, Jonny Lomax, Matty Lees, George Delaney, George Whitby, Jake Wingfield, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Owen Dagnall, Leon Cowen, Jake Davies, Alfie Sinclair

= Warrington Wolves – 15

Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Adam Holroyd, Ben Currie, Ewan Irwin, Leon Hayes, Luke Thomas, Joe Philbin, Arron Lindop, Jake Thewlis, Zack Gardner, Tom McKinney, Ben Hartill, Ewan Smith, Tommy Rhodes

2. Hull FC – 16

Tom Briscoe in action for Hull FC in 2025

Harvey Barron, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Tom Briscoe, Brad Fash, Logan Moy, Matty Laidlaw, Callum Kemp, Will Hutchinson, Will Kirby, Ryan Westerman, Lloyd Kemp, Roman Dawson, Joe Ward, Ben Johnson, Lennon Clark

1. Wigan Warriors – 17

Zach Eckersley, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Harvey Makin, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, Noah Hodkinson, George O’Loughlin, Finlay Yeomans