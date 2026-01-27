Leigh Leopards coach issues pre-season injury update as Robbie Mulhern suffers setback

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed he will be without a handful of his squad for Friday night’s pre-season trip to Warrington Wolves, potentially including Robbie Mulhern.

The Leopards finished third on the Super League ladder last term and reached the play-off semi-finals, while Sam Burgess’ Warrington finished eighth, missing out on the play-offs altogether.

It has become a tradition that the pair square off in a pre-season clash over the last few years.

With both gearing up for the 2026 campaign, the latest instalment of that annual friendly will come at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Friday night’s game brings Leigh‘s only pre-season outing, with a Challenge Cup Third Round tie away at North Wales Crusaders to come next weekend before the Leopards begin the Super League season by welcoming Leeds Rhinos on February 13.

Warrington have played one pre-season friendly thus far, beating Championship outfit and local rivals Widnes Vikings 50-12 back on January 9.

Speaking to the media during Leigh’s pre-season media day on Monday, head coach Lam issued an update on his squad, with the vast majority raring to go.

Intending to use every available player against Wire, he explained the absentee situation, saying: “There are three of the four from the squad of 30 that aren’t going to be available.

“I’ll know a little bit more towards the end of the week on that.

“Louis Brogan’s still coming back from a knee operation, Kavan Rothwell has had a bit of disc/nerve damage and we’ve got to check on Robbie Mulhern to make sure that he’s okay.

“He’s a 50/50 at the moment with a small strain on the calf.”